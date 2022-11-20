Rajgir Mahotsav 2022: A Celebration Of Bihar’s Art And Heritage To Begin Soon! All You Need To Know

Rajgir Mahotsav 2022: A Celebration Of Bihar's Art And Heritage To Begin Soon! All You Need To Know (PC: Utsav.gov.in)

Rajgir Mahotsav 2022: Rajgir Mahotsav is a beautiful representation of history, religion, art, and culture and has a reputation not only in Bihar but also at the national and international level. The tradition of celebrating this festival has been around since 1986 and is celebrated to highlight the historically and culturally rich heritage of Nalanda and Rajgir.

This year the gala celebration will be held on November 27 to November 29.

Celebrated at the Rajgir Convention Centre, this three-day extravaganza has witnessed the participation of renowned singers and dancers who perform with the same enthusiasm as the audience. National artists like Hema Malini to Sanyukta Panigrahi, Ravindra Jain, Nida Fazli, Talat Aziz, Ghazal Samrat Ghulam Ali, Birju Maharaj, Jaswinder Narula, Alka Yagnik, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma have enhanced the beauty of this festival with their outstanding performances.

Keeping the tradition and heritage intact, new dimensions are being added to the festival which has helped establish Nalanda and Rajgir on the global tourism pedestal.

It features a blend of old and new, classical and modern, and enthusiasm in dance that will leave you speechless

A brief history about Rajgir

In Bihar, the town of Rajgir is encircled by seven hills. Raj-griha, also known as Rajgir in Prakrit, means “House of the Kings.” Bimbisara, who founded the Great Mauryan Empire, founded Rajgir. Till 5 BC, Rajgir served as the Magadh Empire’s capital. Later, Patliputra became the Mauryan Empire’s new capital. Rajgir is mentioned in the Epic of Mahabharata, which confirms its status as a significant center of Indian trade at the time.