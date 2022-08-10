Raksha Bandhan 2022 Celebration in India: A sister will wrap a rakhi around her brother’s wrist in an act of prayer for his good fortune, health, and wellbeing on Raksha Bandhan. In exchange, the brother gives his sister presents and makes a pledge to look out for her in all situations. Every festival in India has a unique cultural background and significance and Raksha Bandhan is no exception. The same festival may be observed with various regional customs around the nation.Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2022: 5 Low Calorie, Immunity Booster Substitutes to Binge on This Rakhi

This is how different states and cultures are celebrating Rakhi in India:

1. Maharashtra

In Maharashtra and other coastal regions, the Raksha Bandhan festival is observed as Naarali Poornima, a time when people worship the sea. Coconuts are offered to the sea by the local fishing community. In addition, everyone eats foods cooked in every family that contain coconut. After worshipping the sea, the celebrations' later stages begin.

2. Gujarat

Raksha Bandhan and the festival of Pavitropana are both observed in western states like Gujarat. Women offer water and other sacrifices to the Shivlinga as a form of adoration for Lord Shiva. On this day, they go to the temples and beg for pardon for their previous misdeeds.

3. Odisha

On Gamha Purnima, cows and bullocks are worshipped in several parts of Odisha. Gamha Diyan, a type of local sport, is one of the festival’s main attractions. It is celebrated as Baladeva’s birthday since he is Bhagavan Sri Krishna’s oldest sibling. Gamha Purnima is now observed as Raksha Bandhan in imitation of the Rakhi festival, which is observed on the same day in North India.

4. Madhya Pradesh & Bihar

Farmers worship their land on this day, while mothers and their sons perform a special pooja. One week prior to the major event, the festivities begin. Farmers’ wives visit their fields and collect soil by wrapping it in leaves. The soil is then seeded with barley and kept in the area of the house that has been well cleaned and decorated. The mothers remove the put when the seven days are up and pray for the longevity of their boys while also immersing them in a well or river.

5. Tamil Nadu & Kerala

Rasha Bandhan celebration is known as Avani Avittam in states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The festivity is primarily for the family’s male members. On this day, Brahmins immerse themselves in the river and beg forgiveness for all of their previous misdeeds. The janau or holy thread, that is worn across the body, is replaced with a new thread following the ritual’s conclusion. At this “thread changing” ceremony, they also resolve to carry out good deeds.

