Ramadan in Abu Dhabi: Ramadan is a month of contemplation, festivities, togetherness, and delectable food, and Abu Dhabi has planned a series of must-see events to make the Holy Month particularly unforgettable for all visitors and residents. The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced a number of exquisite iftar and suhoor offerings and experiences for everyone to enjoy Ramadan in true Arabian style, in conjunction with the capital's prominent cultural, hospitality, and entertainment destinations.

During the month of Ramadan, most of the emirate's hotels, restaurants, and tourist attractions have their own special Ramadan culinary offerings, but we've compiled a list of the most interesting and unforgettable experiences for visitors and residents. Visitors and residents in Abu Dhabi may enjoy a range of fascinating alternatives this Ramadan, including dining with lions, suhoor on the tranquil Saadiyat beach, and camping under a night sky full of stars.

Take a look at this one-of-a-kind experience:

This Ramadan, visitors and residents #InAbudhabi can choose from a variety of exciting options, like dining with lions, suhoor on the serene Saadiyat beach, or glamping beneath a night sky full of stars against the backdrop of Jabel Hafit. pic.twitter.com/gk4l60Ha8h — Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (@dctabudhabi) April 15, 2022

Here are the most unique experiences for visitors during Ramadan:

Iftar with the Lions:

1. Al-Ain Zoo, Al Ain

For a memorable iftar experience, dine with lions at Al Ain Zoo. The trip includes a sunset tour provided by Al-Ain Safari, stoking your appetite for an incredible dining set-menu experience on the edge of the lions’ area, which runs every day from 5.30 – 8 PM. This luxuriously wild adventure is for groups of 4 to 12 persons, ages 12 and up.

Iftar with the Giraffes:

2. Emirates Park Zoo, Al Bahia

At the Emirates Park Zoo, home to a colourful array of species, an iftar evening with giraffes awaits, giving you the opportunity to feed these fascinating herbivores. Starting at 6.30 PM, a special iftar with giraffes is offered to groups of up to five individuals and lasts around two hours. The iftar package includes a free full-day zoo entrance, a gratis environmental tour guide, and an eclectic African drumming experience for those who want to make a day of it.

Celebrate your Ramadan with these marvellous experiences!