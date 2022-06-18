Temple with floating bricks: Indian heritage sites exude the aura of the rich history the subcontinent boasts of. The intricate architecture, engineering of the age-old monuments, and the colourful culture and traditions of every state stand testimony to the fact that India is a cradle of diversity and heritage. If we talk about the temple in India, well where do we begin from? There are innumerable temples sprawling across the nation and each temple is a custodian of a unique story. One such temple, that has stood the tests of time, is the Ramappa Temple.Also Read - Kiraak Hyderabad! Explore 6 Ideal Weekend Getaways From the City of Nizam

It is located in the Palampet village in Mulug Taluk, which is about 67 km from the famous tourist destination, Warangal and 160 km from the city of Nizam Hyderabad. It is encircled by lush and verdant green covers with scenic views to behold.

What is so special about Ramappa Temple?

You might ask why did do we choose Ramappa out of all the more famous temples gleaming in the treasures of Southern India? To begin with, Ramappa Temple was originally named as Rudreshwara Temple. Its foundation can be traced back to sometime in 1213 AD and was built during the reign of the Kakatiya dynasty. It is said that it is probably the only temple which has been named after the sculptor, Ramappa. Ever heard of such graciousness and benevolence before?

There are shrines and pillars surrounding the temple which speak of mythological tales from a bygone era. And, if you strike these pillars with stone, one can hear musical sounds too!

Ramappa was a true genius and here is why:

Iconic Architecture

This is truly an architectural and engineering marvel that India has. It took almost 4 decades to complete the temple. Elaborating the grandiose scale of the temple, former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao has quoted in a nomination dossier of Ramappa Temple as a World Heritage Site by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), “The ornamentation of the central pillars and the architrave above them is rich. Subtle and fine like exquisite filigree work in gold or silver. Indeed, in the hands of the sculptors, the hard black basalt virtually attained the softness of wax and the polish of a clean mirror.”

Speaking of ahead of its time architecture, the foundation of the temple was laid using the sand box technique. With the foundation providing a cushion like base, it is the reason why it is still standing strong. Red sandstone and black basalt were used to make the main temple while light bricks made the cupola or gopuram; these were so light that it is said that the bricks will float on water rather than sink! What a genius! There are very niche and intricate carvings made on the basalt which itself is astonishing because engraving on basalt is a Herculean task. The architectural brilliance can be witnessed in the sharply chiselled sculptures in the temple. The work is so precise and exquisite, it leaves every visitor awestruck and overwhelmed by the mind behind this progressive construction.

A leaf from its history

Accorded as one of the best temples in the medieval South India, it was built during the rule of Kakatiya King Ganapati Deva under the supervision of Rucherla Rudra, the Chief Commander. With the passage of time, it has bore the ravages of war and invasion but still is erect in all its glory. The walls of the temple are riddled with beautiful carvings which is a tableau of the various dance forms and musical instruments from that era. Certain scenes from the Hindu epics like Ramayana, Shiv Purana and other ancient texts are also depicted.

Ramalingeswara Swamy, a form of Lord Shiva, is said to be the presiding deity of the temple. It is believed that unlike other temples of Lord Shiva, here Nandi is poised attentively.

Recently, it was recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and after all it is such a matchless monument. Currently, it is under the administration of the Archaeological Survey of India. There are some quaint yet beautiful cottages set up by the tourism department where one can sit down and soak in the grandeur of history they just visited.