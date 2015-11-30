There are many places unique to India and no matter how far and wide you travel, these will take your breath away every time you pay a visit. Be they monuments like the Taj Mahal or Khardung La, the highest motorable road in the world — there is no dearth of beautiful views in our country. The Rann of Kutch is one of the many places you should visit at least once in your lifetime. Can’t fathom why? Look at these eight stunning pictures and we are sure you won’t need any more convincing.

One of the largest salt deserts in the world, the Great Rann of Kutch is a white land spread across 7,505 sq km. A stroll on the desert on a full moon night makes for an unforgettable experience.

The Rann of Kutch hosts a three-month-long Rann Utsav annually that attracts thousands of tourists and locals alike. If you love the thrill of an adventure, you can partake in para-motoring.

A number of luxury tents are lined up during the festival for guests to stay in.

A camel ride on the Rann of Kutch is an experience not to be missed. The setting sun makes for a picture-perfect backdrop.

A folk music performance is the de rigueur at the Rann Utsav. If you enjoy live performances, this is the perfect place to listen to some good Indian music by local artists of the state.

Looking for a romantic getaway in the country? The Rann of Kutch is one offbeat place that the two of you should head to. The pristine white tents with red hearts, under the starry sky, make for an apt setting to pop the question.

Trust the Kutchi community to bring colours alive on the white marshes. Known for their embroideries and handicrafts, you will find not just the people but the camels too donning these with pride.

If not for anything else, visit the Rann of Kutch for the serene beauty this place offers  truly a visual treat to the eyes.

Photographs: Gujarat Tourism/Facebook