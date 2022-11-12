Sands Of Gujarat: What Makes The White Desert Of Rann Of Kutch Unique?

Rann of Kutch: The Rann of Kutch is a salt marshy land in the Thar Desert in the Kachchh district of western Gujarat. It lies between Gujarat in India and the Sindh province in Pakistan. It comprises of around 30,000 sq. km of land which includes The Great Rann of Kachchh, The Little Rann of Kachchh and Banni grassland.

The Rann of Kutch is famous for its white salty desert sand and is reputed to be the largest salt desert in the world.‘Rann’ means desert in Hindi which in turn is derived from the Sanskrit word ‘Irina’ which also means desert. The inhabitants of Kachchh are called Kachchhi and have a language of their own with the same name. Most of the population in Rann of Kachchh comprises of Hindus, Muslims, Jains and Sikhs.

KALO DUNGAR – A VANTAGE POINT

North of the village of Khavda, Kalo Dungar (Black Hill) marks Kutch’s highest point (462 m), with remarkable views of the Great Rann salt flat (or inland sea if you’re visiting during the monsoon). The hill is also famous for a 400-year old temple dedicated to Lord Dattatreya. You walk to the edge of the hill and look over at the sprawling blanched landscape that changes hues as the day progresses and the sun sinks behind the mountains.

Legends say that Lord Dattatreya stopped to rest here and found a group of starving jackals. He offered them his body to eat and as they ate, his body continually regenerated itself. For the last four centuries, the priests at the temple prepare cooked rice for jackals who come in the late evenings for a meal.

ECOLOGICAL SIGNIFCANCE OF RANN OF KUTCH

The Rann of Kachchh region is also home to a range of ecologically rich wildlife such as the flamingos and the wild ass that can be spotted around the desert often. Rann is also a part of a few sanctuaries such as the Indian wild ass sanctuary, Kachchh desert wildlife sanctuary etc. It is a paradise for wildlife photographers and nature enthusiasts alike.

The contrasting landscape of the White Desert is one of a kind in India and draws tourists in large numbers. Besides being a filming location for several Bollywood movies, the White Desert of Kutch is strongly scrutinised as it lies on the northern India-Pak border. The White Desert is cited with numerous sanctuaries for wildlife, floral and wetland preservation.

A basin for river Indus, the White Desert of Kutch evaporates between November and February, thus giving way to its extensive salt-induced land. It is during this white-washed period that the famous Rann Utsav is held on the White Desert of Kutch, which is also among the largest salt deserts of the world. ]