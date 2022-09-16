Rann of Kutch: The white expanse of the mesmerizing Rann of Kutch will take your breath away. Nothing short of nature’s wonder, the white desert brims with life with life during the vibrant Rann Utsav. It is considered to be centuries old and one of the most innovative legacies of this place. In the view of this upcoming festival, Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has rolled out a 5-day Rann Utsav package starting at Rs 16,350.Also Read - Jignesh Mevani, 18 Others Get Six-month Jail Term In 2016 Protest Case

This is an cost effective and all inclusive Railways tour package that will begin from Mumbai. Also Read - New Vande Bharat Trains to Affect Running of Tejas Express For This Reason: Here's Why IRCTC Expresses Concern

Rann Utsav IRCTC Package

Duration – 04 Nights / 05 Days ex-Mumbai Also Read - Crorepati For a Day! Rs 11,677 Crore Deposited in Gujarat Man's Account By Mistake, Withdrawn Later

Itinerary – Mumbai – Bhuj – White Rann Resorts – Bhuj – Mumbai

Schedule – Every Wednesday from Mumbai

Availability – 16 Seats in 3AC & 04 Seats in 2AC

Dates – Every Wednesday starting from 30 November 2022 till 28 February 2023

Train Details

22955

Onward Journey – On Wednesday from Mumbai

22956

Return Journey – On Saturday from Bhuj

Price Details Of The Rann Utsav Package By IRCTC

Starting from Mumbai on 30th November’22, the Rann Utsav Tour package by IRCTC will take you on an exciting journey to the heart of Gujarat. And despite all the great inclusions like tents, catering and insurance travel, this Rann Utsav tour package is starting just at ₹16,350.

If you are a solo traveller you will have to pay ₹33,050. You will have to pay a fee of ₹18,500 per person for two passengers. And three passengers will have to pay a fee of ₹16,350 per person.

Package Inclusions

Confirmed train tickets from Bandra to Bhuj and back in 3AC class.

A/C accommodation in Deluxe Tents as per the itinerary.

Internal Road transfers and sightseeing as per the itinerary.

All sightseeing and excursions as per the itinerary.

Meals as mentioned in the itinerary.

Travel insurance.

Toll, parking and all applicable GST.

Located in Gujarat, the Kutch Festival or Rann Utsav is During the full moon night of the winters amid the awe-inspiring and contrasting landscape each year a three day festive extravaganza brimming with hospitality, vigor and traditional flavor of the area is hosted and known as the Kutch or Rannutsav. This three to four day carnival organized at the various locales within Kutch takes one around the natural grandiose while introducing the visitor to the indigenous cultural and ethnical flavor of the people.

For further booking details, it is best advised to check their official website for latest updates.