After the Maldives, India's very own- Ranthambore was very much in news, thanks to Bollywood. Actors Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed 2021 with a bang in Rajasthan's stunning, Ranthambore. The destination is an ideal blend of wildlife and antiquity. The place is not just famous for its rich history, stunning palaces and forts but also for its amazing variety of flora and fauna, and of course the star of the show- its majestic tigers.

If you love wildlife and would love to experience nature at its best, then this place is an ideal vacation destination for you. At Ranthambore, you can discover wildlife through your lens and really catch candid moments through your camera.

Ranthambhor National Park and Wildlife Safari

A Safari in the natural forest is an expedition to observe the wildlife in its natural habitat. There are several sanctuaries and national parks in India that captivate wildlife photographers to click some of the best views. They can also be a good reason to get away as a family for a vacation enclosed with candid moments and rare sights.

Located in the Sawai Madhopur district, the park has a lot to offer. The park of Rajasthan has its own place in exploring the wildlife. The park of Rajasthan is famous for luxurious train trips and safari. The most commonly sought animal for photography in candid moments is the Bengal tigress with its cubs. Machli, one of the tigress is fond of posing before the cameras. This is the perfect place for clicking candid pictures of dangerous animals. Jeep Safari is advised to deepest to the park for spotting the tigers. The photographers are advised to take the help of an experienced guides and photographers for the best experience.

The park is spread across 392 square kilometers and also has other wildlife sanctuaries including The Kaila Devi Sanctuary as well as the Mansingh Sanctuary.

You will be able to witness some of the most wonderful tourist destinations. Indulge in adventure activities in Ranthambore. The stunning destination is known for its intricate architecture.

Here you can visit:

-Ranthambore Fort

– Padam Talao

– Malik Talao

– Raj Bagh Talao

– Rajiv Gandhi Regional Museum

– Kachida Valley

– Dastkar Ranthambore

– Ranthambore School of Art

– Wild Dragon Adventure Park

– Raj Bagh Ruins

How to reach Ranthambore:

By air: If you are planning to Ranthambore by air, the nearest airport is Sanganer Airport which is located at Jaipur, the total distance from Jaipur to Ranthambore is around 180 km. After reaching Sanganer Airport, you can take a taxi or bus to reach the place comfortably.

By Train: The nearest railway station is Sawai Madhopur, which is located at a distance of 10 km.

By Road: Ranthambore can be reached easily as it is well connected to all major cities and towns and people can opt for a bus, car to reach the destination. Ranthambore is 157 km away from Jaipur, 417 km away from Delhi, 657km from Ahmedabad, 274km away from Ajmer, and 450km from Jodhpur.

(With inputs from ANI)