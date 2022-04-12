Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) aims to develop the Emirate’s tourism infrastructure and establish Ras Al Khaimah as a world-class destination for leisure and business travel, creating sustainable investment opportunities and enhancing the quality of life for its residents. RAKTDA, representing the Northern Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates, held a 2-city roadshow in India.Also Read - Amarnath Yatra Registration: Online Booking For 2022 Begins. Direct Link To Register, Other Details Here

The 2022 Roadshow successfully showcased key highlights and upcoming tourism developments in Ras Al Khaimah that will help facilitate additional traveller demand from India. The event kicked off in New Delhi on April 4th where the tourism authority delegation, led by Iyad Rasbey, Executive Director, Destination Tourism Development at RAKTDA, met business partners and media.

Commenting on this year's roadshow, Iyad Rasbey said "It was great to reconnect with our travel partners in India since the start of the pandemic. India is a very viable and highly valued travel market; last year alone it was the third-largest international source market for Ras Al Khaimah, welcoming over 30,000 visitors. This is considerable given that the Indian market was largely closed or restricted last year. We aim to increase this and go back to pre-pandemic tourism numbers through promotional activities geared towards leisure travellers and incentives targeting MICE, destination weddings, and other celebrations."

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority announced a tourism strategy that will see the destination become the regional leader in sustainable tourism by 2025. It maps out key steps for the Emirate to secure long-term sustainability that will drive overall tourism growth objectives and contribute directly to national and international climate change and environmental policy commitments. An investment of USD $134 million is geared towards 20 sustainable tourism developments across the Emirate, especially on Jebel Jais where our projects have been designed to not just protect the mountain ecosystem but to enhance it. By creating attractions that preserve the Emirate’s culture and local communities, guests will be able to enjoy authentic experiences that will see them leave a positive impact on Ras Al Khaimah when visiting.

On new and upcoming destination attractions in 2022, the Jais Sledder, the region’s longest toboggan ride was highlighted amongst a line-up of upcoming enhancements on Jebel Jais like the Jais Wings (paragliding) and Jais Mountain eco-golf. New sustainable accommodation includes Earth Altitude, an eco-based pop-up hotel concept, and Cloud7 Camp Jebel Jais, the ultimate sustainable glamping experience. In addition, a brand-new tethered hot air ballooning experience in Manar mall, RAK AirVenture, which will offer panoramic views of the city above the beautiful mangroves, and a Scallop Ranch at Al Hamra Marine will offer oyster/scallop diving, live cooking, family and kids’ experiences, and cultural activations.

Expanding the destination’s portfolio of world-class hotels, the Emirate recently welcomed the opening of InterContinental Mina Al Arab with 351 rooms, the largest Hampton by Hilton globally, with more than 500 rooms, and Radisson Al Marjan Island with 388 rooms. Operated by global hospitality brands, a series of new hotels and resorts will be launched across the Emirate over the next three years including Marriott, Movenpick, Anantara, Sofitel, and Conrad, adding 3,525 keys to the current 7,720 keys in Ras Al Khaimah.

(This is a Press Release)