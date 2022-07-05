Off-Beat Places in Maharashtra: A train moving through a lush green environment while crossing the Panval Nadi viaduct in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, is a sight not to be missed! Such landscapes still remind us of our childhood habits of peeking out the train window. The viaduct, which is the third-highest on the continent is 24 meters long and was deployed for the first time in the nation. The Panval Viaduct, also known as Panval Setu, spans the Panval River and is the tallest and highest viaduct in all of India. The Panval viaduct, which spans a single wide gauge track, is additionally Asia’s tallest operational railway viaduct.Also Read - Former Police Commissioner Joins Probe In NSE Scam Case, Records Statement

Magnificient view of Panval Viaduct:

#Repost @RailMinIndia Captured amidst the grandeur of heavenly clouds & majestic mountains on Panval Viaduct in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/1Qp424ql58 — Ministry of Tourism (@tourismgoi) July 3, 2022

Also Read - Maharashtra Rains: Landslides in Ghatkopar, Chiplun; House Damaged, Road Blocked | Videos, Pics

Panval Viaduct in Ratnagiri: All you need to know

The bridge is 424 meters long, with its tallest pier standing 64 meters above bed level. It was the first bridge constructed in India utilizing the incremental launching method, and it was constructed for Konkan Railway. A single-cell continuous prestressed concrete box girder with nine intermediate spans of 40 meters and two end spans of 30 meters is the superstructure of the bridge. Hollow reinforced concrete octagonal piers lying on open foundations make up the base. Also Read - Maharashtra Government To Slash VAT on Fuel Soon, CM Eknath Shinde Announces

Ratnagiri: The most visited place in Maharashtra

The Panval River in Ratnagiri features the tallest viaduct in India and is home to a number of other attractions. It is a historical enthusiast’s delight because it preserves historical value from the era of the ancient Bijapur monarchs. The lovely atmosphere and weather in Ratnagiri make it the ideal getaway location in Maharashtra. Ratnagiri is also well known for its mouthwatering seaside cuisine. There are several different types of tourist attractions in Ratnagiri, including beaches, temples, and monuments.

Have you seen the majestic Panval Viaduct in Ratnagiri? If not, plan your visit now!