New Delhi: Good news is that India to get its first world class railway station in Habibganj. We are totally excited. What about you? The much-awaited railway station will be inaugurated on November 15 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For those of you who don't know, Habibganj is in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city. Here's all you need to know about this interesting project. Scroll down.

Read About India’s First World-Class Railway Station in Habibganj | 10 Points

Interestingly, the Habibganj railway station is India’s first to be reconstructed on the lines of Germany’s Heidelberg railway station. FYI, this will become the first railway station in India to be redeveloped under the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model. The station is being redeveloped by Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) along with a private firm, the Bansal Group. Once the reconstruction work is complete, the railway station will have a glass dome-like structure that will serve as the entrance to the station, reported Financial Express. After the redevelopment, the railway station will become a “green building” with LED lighting and also, waste water will be treated for reuse. Isn’t this phenomenal? This high-end railway station will include cafeterias and food plaza for the convenience of the passengers. Besides, a luxurious waiting lounge is also being developed. The reports suggest that every platform will include “holding areas” for passengers. Meanwhile the Indian Railways is also constructing an exit underpass for passengers de-boarding trains, in a bid to decongest the platforms. Outside the station, commercial establishments, a bus terminal, office lobbies as well as service apartments will be there on the western side. On the other hand, the eastern side, outside the station, will have hotels, hospitals, spas and a convention centre. Can’t wait to visit this railway station! The state-of-the-art railway station has been revamped at the cost of Rs 450 crore, out of which the cost of station redevelopment is around Rs 100 crore and the cost of commercial development is around Rs 350 crore.

According to a senior Indian Railways officer, as reported by News18, security at the Habibganj railway station has been beefed up and several changes have been made for entry and exit of passengers between November 11 and 15 due to the visit of PM Modi.

Notably, 159 CCTV cameras have been installed in the railway station campus for the safety of the commuters.