Red Fort Restaurant: The Red Fort, also known as the Lal Qila, is a large and majestic building that is located in Delhi, the capital city of India. It is a stunning fusion of Indo-Islamic, Persian, and Mughal architecture. The historical site will become the first national monument in India to have a full-fledged restaurant when Cafe Delhi Heights opened the doors to its new location inside the complex. The restaurant is constructed to allow the café to continue the architectural theme of the Mughal monument.

Red Fort Address: Netaji Subhash Marg, Lal Qila, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110006

Nearest Metro Station: Chandini Chowk Metro Station

Red Fort Ticket Price: Indian: INR 35; Adult: INR 500

Given that people from various socioeconomic levels visit the monument, the menu will include a number of popular street foods, and the pricing has been kept 30–40% lower than at comparable establishments. Cafe Delhi Heights offers an all-vegetarian menu with prices ranging from INR 30 to INR 500. The menu offers traditional Indian fare including biryani and dosa, as well as a selection of Indian street cuisine and the restaurant chain’s most popular burger and pasta meals, as per LBB Delhi.

Cafe Delhi Heights is India’s first restaurant to be located inside a famed National heritage monument, serving its delectable dishes amidst the heritage. The Red Fort’s Cafe Delhi Heights is created to be a seamless extension of this architectural marvel, which is renowned for its design and exquisite Red sandstone. The sparse seating keeps the fort’s history and atmosphere intact while allowing the Mughal ambience of the location to stand out.

The Red Fort has recently emerged as the go-to location for tourists, regardless of whether you’re a history enthusiast, a shopaholic, or a foodie.