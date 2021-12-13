New Delhi: Here is a piece of good news for all you travellers. In a bid to improve tourism in the state, the Andhra Pradesh government is mullling to get a ropeway to the village of Gandikota – popularly known as the Grand Canyon of India. According to the latest developments, the ropeway project is going to cost a total of INR 4.50 crore. Scroll down for more details.Also Read - THIS Country to Require Booster Shots For Travel From February 2022 - What This Means?

According to the state's Tourism Minister, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, as reported by ANI, the social infrastructure will also be developed at Borra Caves with an expenditure of INR 2.70 crore and cottages to be constructed at Maredumilli with INR 1.15 crore. Apart from these, water and adventure sports are to be developed at various places in the state.

Andhra Pradesh is one of South India's favoured destinations, with a lot of interesting places to visit. Meanwhile the state has also proposed construction of toilets and restaurants at Lambasingi – a beautiful quaint village situated in the Visakha forest region. Interestingly, the destination attracts at least 20000 tourists per day. Isn't that phenomenal?

Nestled in the Eastern Ghats, with a cool climate, Lambasingi is one of the best places to visit in Andhra Pradesh. Have you visited the place?

Meanwhile Gandikota is a village destination on the right bank of the Penna River, and there is also a historical fort situated here. Though the government was trying to construct permanent structures there, they were stopped due to various reasons. However, now these constructions will finally get completed, and it is estimated cost is INR 3 crore reported the Tourism Minister.

Fun fact

Gandikota is a small hamlet in the Kadapa district of the south Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. It is about 15 KMs from Jammalamadugu and is home to the historic Gandikota Fort. The gorge here resembles that of the Great Grand Canyon in the state of Arizona in the United States.