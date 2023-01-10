Republic Day 2023 Long Weekend: 8 Places To Unwind Near Delhi-NCR

Where are you off to this Republic Day 2023 long weekend?

Republic Day 2023 weekend: First long weekend of the year is finally here. A time when India is doused in the colour of saffron, white and green taking pride in the legacy of being one of the largest democracies in the world, why not take a moment and get doused in colours of freedom of travel! So, Republic Day, January 16 is a gazette holiday. With the R-Day falling on Thursday, if we take one day holiday from our work realm (Friday), we can buy ourselves a memorable weekend with the complimentary Saturday-Sunday (January 28-29)!

Wondering what can happen in just 3-4 days? The question should be, what NOT can happen over 3-4 days. Here are some suggestions to plan a getaway from Delhi-NCR. Folk, don’t worry we got you covered.

Binsar

Beyond Nainital, Musoorie, Shimla or any other typical town, Binsar is a hidden gem of the mountains. Also known as the last bastion of the Kumaon region, Binsar is replete with things to explore. The famous Zero Point to enjoy the surreal wilderness. There is also the Binsar Wildlife sanctuary, Kasar Devi temple and lots more.

Chakrata

A backpacker’s paradise, Chakrata is a charming hill retreat. From rafting, cave exploring, enjoying sunsets to relishing tranquility, Chakrata is just the idyllic space you need. One can enjoy trekking to famous Tiger Falls, venture near Budher caves, camp and raft at Kanasar. Chimiri Neck is a good place to enjoy a sunset.

Pangot

A drive to the hamlet of Pangot is filled with exuberant forest cover and is also known for its jungles. There are around more than 300 species of birds, spell binding trekking trails which take you towards Corbett National Park as well. A trove for bird watchers.

Amritsar

If, visiting the Golden Temple is still on your bucket list, this is the best time for it. Apart from it what a better weekend then the patriotic one to witness the much talked about beating retreat ceremony at Wagah Border. Partition Museum, Jallianwala Bagh are few other places to add on to your Amritsar itinerary. Also, authentic Punjabi cuisine will be finger lickin goood!

Parwanoo

With 5 hours on the road, this beautiful city is located on the Chandigargh-Shimla highway. It is an off-beat location to rejuvenate and relax. The Cable car ride gives an arresting view of the Himalayas; one can trek through the Timber Trail and enjoy the charms of the vegetation; history buffs can look out for imperial legacy of the Gurkha Fort. There are also fruit orchards and delicious local cuisine to indulge in.

Nahan

An unexplored destination by many, Nahan is perched at a height of approximately 900m. Set against the captivating lofty Shivalik mountains, Nahan takes pride in its unique sites to explore. The famous Renuka Lake offers solace to its visitor. Its is shaped in a form of a reclining woman, said to be Goddess Renuka herself. For Science and Fossil geeks, the Suketi Fossil theme park could be an interesting spot to visit.

Mukteshwar

Situated at an elevation of 2,171m above the sea level in Nainital, this pleasing hill station is known for the 350-year old temple and Lord Shiva as the residing deity. Enjoying charming blue skies, one can visit the nearby Bhalu Gaad waterfall, go for treks, and get the adrenaline going by indulging in adventure sports.

Lansdowne

Lansdowne is an epitome of a tranquil retreat. With its jaw dropping sunsets and sunrise, it remains untainted from the city chaos. Bird watching, green treks and other recreational activities make it the perfect spot for family getaways.

Pack your bags, make your bookings and enjoy the first long weekend of 2023