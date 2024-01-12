Home

Republic Day Weekend: Best Places To Experience Patriotism This 26 Jan

Join in this 75th Republic Day, which marks the history of Purna Swaraj (Complete Independence) of new India. Witness the awe-inspiring grandeur of the Delhi parade, its marching soldiers and vibrant cultural representation of our country.

Here are the best places to visit this Republic Day Weekend.

New Delhi: India is set to celebrate its 75th Republic Day this year to commemorate 75 years of the historic date on which the Constitution of Independent India came into force on January 26, 1950. Witness the awe-inspiring grandeur of the Delhi parade, the marching soldiers, and the vibrant cultural representation of our country. Trace India’s freedom struggle at historic sites like Red Fort and Cellular Jail. Immerse yourself in the legacy of heroes at Sabarmati Ashram or Wagah Border, where the daily retreat ceremony pulsates with patriotism. Republic Day, celebrated on January 26th, holds immense significance for India and its people.

Why Is Republic Day Celebrated?

26 January in India marks the day our Constitution came into effect in 1950, which made our country a democratic, sovereign republic. This day signifies the culmination of our freedom struggle, the triumph of our democratic ideals, and the birth of our modern nation.



For us Indians, Republic Day is more than just a national holiday; it’s a celebration of our unity in diversity.It’s a day to reflect on the sacrifices made by those who fought for our freedom, and to reaffirm our pledge to uphold the values enshrined in our Constitution.

Witness the Glory in Delhi:

Delhi undoubtedly takes center stage during Republic Day. Witnessing the majestic parade down Rajpath, with its vibrant displays of military prowess and cultural diversity, is an experience that will leave you awestruck.

Pay your respects at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, the eternal flame at India Gate, remembering the sacrifices made by our brave soldiers.

Immerse yourself in the patriotic fervor at the Red Fort, where the Prime Minister hoists the national flag and addresses the nation.

Walk Through History in Punjab:

Visit Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar, a heartful reminder of the Amritsar Massacre and the sacrifices made during the freedom struggle.

Experience the electrifying atmosphere at the Wagah Border Retreat Ceremony, where the flags of India and Pakistan are lowered in a synchronized display of military precision.

Seek Inspiration in Gujarat:

Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Mahatma Gandhi’s humble abode, offers a glimpse into his life and leadership during the freedom movement.

You can also participate in cultural events and flag hoisting ceremonies organized across Gujarat, soaking in the state’s vibrant patriotic spirit.

The grand parade down Rajpath in Delhi, showcasing India’s military might and vibrant cultural diversity, is a spectacle that stirs the hearts of millions. Across the country, people unfurl the national flag, sing the national anthem, and participate in cultural events, all uniting under the spirit of India. It’s a day to stand tall, embrace our heritage, and proudly proclaim, “Jai Hind!”

