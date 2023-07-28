This Restaurant Has Four-Year Waiting List, Crowned As World’s Hardest Place to Get Dinner Reservation

Home

Beating off all competition from across the globe, The Bank Tavern has the longest waiting list, according to research compiled by business payment provider, Dojo. Currently, this small establishment has a surprising reservation waitlist of four years for those wishing to book a table for Sunday lunch.

The Bank Tavern has the longest waiting list. | Photo: Twitter

Bristol: Imagine calling a restaurant to book a table and finding out that the next available reservation is in four years. How would you feel? Well, this seemingly unbelievable “hard to book” place is real and exists in the United Kingdom. The Bank Tavern pub, located in central Bristol, has earned the title of the hardest restaurant in the world to get a table at.

Now, if you are curious about the scrumptious menu of this eatery, it’s worth noting that their hugely popular offerings typically include a 30-day aged rare topside of beef, a honey and rosemary roasted leg of lamb, a slow-cooked pork belly, and a vegetable lentil loaf.

As for starters, diners have the delightful option to choose between maple siracha glazed pork belly with apple coleslaw, Greek squid balls, and masoor dahl pakoras.

If you want to book a table at the The Bank Tavern for one of its award-winning roast dinners, be prepared to wait up to four years as all tables are always full here.

Now, you are thinking does it worth waiting for four years, well people say it is worth it to dine on one of the Tavern’s legendary Sunday dinners that has won awards thanks to its gravy and Yorkshire pudding.

The dessert menu at the eatery consist of a strawberry and white chocolate pavlova, limoncello tart and a raspberry yoghurt panna cotta.

A three course meal will set customers back £26.95 (Rs 2,835.60) or £21.95 (Rs 2309.51) for two.

On the eatery’s website, customers are warned that bookings for Sunday dinners have been closed ‘for the foreseeable future’. Instead, they are advised to try their luck for walk-ins during the less popular mid-week dining sessions.

A recent five-star review on TripAdvisor described the small plates as ‘taco heaven’.

‘Three tasty morsels each of absolutely delicious pulled pork and beef and feta tacos. If we didn’t already have food plans for that evening, we would have ordered more! Excellent service at the bar and outside,’ the trip advisor wrote.

The independent free house has been around since the 1800s and says it has survived ‘an alarming number of riots, two world wars, Bristol City Council town planners and Thatcher’.

In 2019, the Bank Tavern already known for its award-winning drinks, received further recognition as its homemade gravy and mammoth Yorkshire puddings earned them the title of the best Sunday dinner in Britain at the Observer Food Monthly Awards.

