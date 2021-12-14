New Delhi: The launch of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway has come as great news for not just daily commuters between the two cities but all the road trip lovers who often use the route to reach Haridwar or Rishikesh from Delhi-NCR. A weekend getaway from the national capital or adjoining cities of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon usually takes people to the hills of Uttarakhand. If you are on that road trip to the hills and would like to have a rejuvenating experience, a relaxing stay that gives you a sneak peek into the rural settings – Namaste Dwaar– a midway stop on Delhi-Hardiwar Highway near Mansurpur is an option worth exploring.Also Read - Travel Boom: As Tourists Return With Vengeance, Industry Insiders Say Adaptability Is Key

With the new expressway operational, Delhi to Haridwar by road is not more than five hours. Namaste Dwaar, also known as Namaste Midway, offers a good option for a pitstop on that route. You will find several Dhabas on that route but we stopped at Namaste Dwaar as it offered multiple options like – Chakra (fine dining restaurant), McDonald's – just in case your kids are selective of those fries, Naivedyam – if you are choosey about the dosas or a Starbucks coffee. I must mention that my appetite increases while I am travelling. We decided to extend our stay and experience the stay overnight before continuing the trip the next day.

Namaste Dwaar offers a luxury stay with the three-storey property giving you enough reasons to relax and unwind and experience the Ayurvedic treatment providing relief to people from issues like diabetes, arthritis and much more. You need to call and make an appointment if you are looking for a specific treatment.

A closer look also reflects how the property has been built and kept with care and love by the owners – Mr Arvind Rathi and his wife Charul Rathi. Managing a luxury stay on the roadside comes with its own set of struggles despite the way the duo has kept the premises free of smoking and clean encourages families to revisit. Whether it is the upholstery or the well-kept rooms for those seeking treatment in the Ayurveda centre, attention to the details is visible and pleasing.

And just in case you have spent enough time on the road, Namaste Dwaar also has Kairali Ayurveda for holistic healing. If you want to detox, de-stress and revitalise yourself – Kairali Ayurveda will take care of your need.

So if you are looking out to relax, unwind or spend some time doing nothing and channelise your energy, Namaste Dwaar in Mansurpur (Muzaffarnagar) offers a gateway to wellness.

Stay: Namaste Dwaar offers around 40 rooms that are well maintained. You can ask for the rooms with a view of the farmlands. The lawns are brilliantly kept, maintained. The place offers a swimming pool, a village experience and if you want a quiet dinner with your family – it has it all.

Food: From Indian cuisine, Continental to South Indian, the place has multiple options. I liked the breakfast at the Chat Ki Gali followed by the kulhad tea, you can ask for refills here at no extra cost.

Activities: The rural activities where guests can immerse into bullock cart rides, walks and tours in the sugarcane fields, seeding & potting, cow feeding, sugarcane picking are available for those interested. It is here you realise how Arvind Rathi – who hails from the nearby village- has managed to stay grounded to his roots. “I had always thought of doing something for my region, I am living a dream,” Rathi said when asked about the place and its architecture. “Dwaar’s design is derived from a haveli gate I grew up watching,” he further added.

Verdict: A well-kept place on the Delhi-Haridwar national highway that offers a wonderful family stay or a wonderful option if you are planning that much-delayed office trip with your colleagues and team.