Undiscovered National Parks Of Himalayas: Despite there being vibrant biodiversity in India, it continues to be unexplored. With issues like pollution, animal-human conflict increasing every single day, protecting and caring for wildlife is all the more important. India has many biodiversity reserves and parks that aim at preservation, conservation and care of natural life, preventing endangered species of flora and fauna from getting extinct. These parks are crucial and significant to the diversity of India and must be on every explorer's list.

Check out these five national parks from the Himalayan region:

Shingba Rhododendron Sanctuary

Located within an altitudinal range of 3048 and 4575 meters, at Yumthang Valley in North Sikkim, this sanctuary is encircled by the beautiful Chuba-Sagochen mountain ranges on the east and Chomzomei Tso on the west. With the Yumthang Chu river flowing nearby, this park covered in red rhododendrons presents a view straight out of fairy-tales. It holds around 40 species of rhododendron trees. Spot different species of birds like Wood Snipe, Hoary-Throated Barwing chirping high up in the sky, a wide variety of shrubs, plants and trees. Certainly a photographers' paradise!

Namdapha National Park

Camp inside this national park as it is country's only such park where camping is permitted inside the forest. This national park is located in the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh and is perched at an altitude of 4500 meters. You can spot prominent wild animals such as snow leapords, dholes, wolves, Asiatic black bears, Assamese Macaques and Rhesus Macaques. The critically endangered Namdapha Flying Squirrel is found only at this park. It was established in the year 1972. It's also a bird watcher's delight as one can get to see around 420 species of birds here.

Hemis National Park

Located in the eastern region of Ladakh, within an altitudinal range of 3500 meters to 6930 meters, this National Park entices wildlife enthusiasts from all over the globe. Spread over 4400 sq km, the park is home to 16 species of mammals and 73 of birds. The park is a protected home for endangered mammals like leopards, Asiatic ibex, Tibetan wolf, the Eurasian brown bear and the red fox. It was named after the popular monastery in the area, Hemis Gompa. Camping and trekking are the exciting adventure activities that can be carried out in the park. Prior permission of the chief wildlife warden is compulsory to visit here.

Kedarnath Wildlife Sanctuary

Located in Chamoli and Rudraprayag region in Uttarakhand, within altitudes of 1160 and 7068 meters, this park houses species of Snow Leopards, Snow Cocks, Tahr, musk Spotted Deer, Leopard, Serow and a number of species of birds. It is also known by the name of Kedarnath Musk Deer Sanctuary and was established in the year 1972. One of the main objectives of setting up this national park was to shield the endangered Himalayan Musk Deer from poachers and help increase their population. It is one of the picturesque sanctuaries in the area as it is enveloped by the magnificent Himalayan mountain ranges, blue rivers and glaciers and green forests.

Valley of Flowers National Park

Perched at an altitude of 3250 meters to 6750 meters in western Uttarakhand, this national park is also a UNESCO world heritage site. The park is renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty, incredible wildlife and different kinds of alpine flowers. The visitors are required to trek from Govind Ghat, which ends at Ghangaria village, to reach the Valley of Flowers National Park. The park is embellished by wild flowers, crystal-clear waterfalls and snow-draped mountains. The place is a heaven for those who are lured by a kaleidoscopic view of colorful flowers.

These places are a storehouse of natural beauty and educational information which makes them perfect places to visit with family and friends.