Rishikesh Music Festival 2022: Rishikesh Music Festival 2022 is a two-day music festival that will take place in Rishikesh on the 14th and 15th of May 2022 as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Sangeet Natak Academy, Uttarakhand Tourism, and Kutani Handpan Academy will collaborate to put on the music festival. Rishikesh Music Event is an annual music festival held by the Ganga in the Himalayan foothills of Rishikesh, India. This event has a diverse lineup of established and rising musicians from throughout the globe.

Ministry of Culture to organise the Rishikesh Music Festival 2022!

Ministry of Culture to organise the Rishikesh Music Festival 2022 on 14-15 May 22: It's 2-days of live music, yoga, Vedic chanting, lip-smacking food, heritage walks, musical workshops featuring a mix of international artists & trailblazing up-and-coming talent & so much more

Everything to know about Rishikesh Music Festival 2022:

Dates – 14th and 15th May

Entry Fees – The music festival is completely free and open to all.

Venue – Parmarth Niketan will host the morning event, while Purnanand Ground will host the evening event.

Timings – Morning: 5.30 AM to 12 PM; Evening: 5 PM till 9 PM

Rishikesh Music Festival 2022 itinerary:

Ministry of Culture is organising the second edition of "Rishikesh Music Festival 2022" on 14th-15th May 2022 as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The entry for the event is free and open for all.

The Rishikesh Music Festival’s main goals are to promote Rishikesh as a global centre for music learning and creation, to promote Musical Tourism in Rishikesh, and to present, and preserve humanity’s unique cultural legacy. The festival is held in Rishikesh, a city where the river Ganga’s everlasting music has inspired multiple generations of spiritualists and artists, including The Beatles, Pt. Ravishankar, Kailash Kher, and many other musical greats.

