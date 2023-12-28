Rishikesh to Goa : Here Are Top 10 Places For Adventure Sports In India

Home

New Delhi: India, a land of rich heritage, ancient wonders, and diverse landscapes, also holds a secret: it’s an adrenaline junkie’s playground. If your soul craves adventure, ditch the tourist trail and dive headfirst into these 10 thrilling destinations, where nature transforms into your personal adventure park. Get ready to pump your heart, conquer fears, and create memories that will echo in your soul long after you return home.

Biking on Khardung La, Ladakh



Embrace the raw beauty of the Himalayas on two wheels, conquering the world’s highest motorable road. Feel the wind whip through your hair as you navigate Khardung La, witnessing breathtaking vistas that defy description. Insider Tip: Acclimatize properly and consider guided tours for challenging trails.

River-rafting in Rishikesh

Experience the holy Ganges’ roar on a whitewater rafting adventure. Challenge the “Rollercoaster Rapid,” then unwind with the beautiful sunset cruises. Vibe along the bonfire gatherings on the riverbanks.

Insider Tip: Choose reputable companies with experienced guides and opt for beginner-friendly rapids if you’re new to the sport.

Jeep Safari in Coorg, Karnataka

Get your adrenaline pumping on a jeep safari through Coorg’s rugged beauty. Discover hidden waterfalls like Iruppu Falls and explore coffee plantations, learning the secrets of brewing perfection.

Insider Tip: Choose responsible operators and pack comfortable shoes for exploring hidden gems.

Scuba Diving in Goa

Plunge into the crystal-clear waters of Goa and discover a kaleidoscope of marine life at the Grand Island Marine Reserve. For experienced divers, the Sinbad shipwreck offers a haunting glimpse into the past.

Insider Tip: Get PADI certified and prioritise safety, choosing reputable dive centres with experienced instructors.

Bungee Jumping in Rishikesh

Feel your heart leap into your throat at India’s highest bungee jump platform. Leap over the roaring Lakshman Jhula bridge, embracing breathtaking Himalayan panoramas as you freefall into the void.

Insider Tip: Tandem jumps are perfect for sharing the thrill with a loved one. Choose a reputable operator with a strong safety record.

Trekking Through Tea Gardens in Munnar, Kerala

Lace up your boots and conquer the rolling hills of Munnar, where verdant tea estates meet misty mountain trails. Trek to Anamudi Peak, South India’s highest, and be rewarded with panoramic views that will stay with you forever. Insider Tip: Choose trails suited to your fitness level and pack rain gear for unpredictable mountain weather.

Paragliding over the Himalayas in Nainital, Uttrakhand

Soar above the picturesque Naini Lake like an eagle, feeling the wind caress your face as you witness breathtaking Himalayan vistas. Tandem paragliding allows beginners to share the thrill, while experienced pilots can challenge themselves on higher flights.

Insider Tip: Choose a reputable company with certified instructors and prioritise safety checks before taking flight.

Mountain Biking in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

Cycle through Kodaikanal’s enchanting landscapes, weaving past pine forests and cascading waterfalls. Enjoy a leisurely ride around Kodai Lake or challenge yourself on the steep slopes of Dolphin Nose, rewarded with stunning valley views.

Insider Tip: Rent good-quality bikes and choose trails suited to your experience level. Be prepared for unpredictable weather conditions.

Scuba Diving in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Dive into the turquoise paradise of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, where vibrant coral reefs teem with marine life. Explore Havelock Islands’ dive sites or embark on an eerie adventure through the WWII shipwreck, Cinque Stelle. Insider Tip: Get PADI certified and prioritise safety with a reputable dive centre and experienced instructors.

Kayaking within Ganges in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Feel the power of the Ganges as you navigate its rapids on a kayaking adventure. For adrenaline junkies, the Upper Ganges offers thrilling challenges, while calmer stretches provide a serene experience with stunning views of ghats and temples.



Insider Tip: Get basic kayaking lessons before tackling rapids and wear life jackets and helmets at all times. Choose a reputable tour operator with experienced guides.

