Cuddalore is a town in the Southern state of Tamil Nadu. It is home to a famous Shiva Temple. It’s a beautiful ancient temple. It’s also known for Silver Beach and Thiruvanthipuram Temple. It’s a good getaway from Chennai if you are looking to head somewhere for a weekend. Here’s how you can reach Cuddalore from Chennai by road.

By Car

The distance between Chennai and Cuddalore is 176.3 km and it can be covered in 3.5 to 4.5 hours, depending on the route of travel and the flow of traffic. There are 3 routes that one can choose from to reach Cuddalore from Chennai. The least time-consuming route goes via East Coast Road. A slightly longer route involves driving through Grand Southern Trunk Road/Nagapattinam-Chennai Highway/NH45. The third route is the one via Old Mahabalipuram Road/OMR/Rajiv Gandhi IT Expressway and East Coast Road.

By Bus

Cuddalore is well-connected by buses from Chennai. One can board a bus from CMBT.