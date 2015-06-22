As soon as the monsoons descend, one has to plan a trip to Lonavala, Khandala, Rajmachi, among other popular destinations. These are the most favorite destinations among those travelling from Mumbai and Pune. Trekking enthusiasts should make sure they trek at least once to Rajmachi in the rainy season.

Rajmachi is a small village in the mountains of Sahyadri. It is a 15km trek from Lonavala. Filled with greenery and blessed with sparkling waterfalls, Rajmachi trek is absolutely blissful during the monsoons. If you are planning a trip from Pune to Rajmachi, here’s how you can reach it.

By Road

The distance between Pune and Rajmachi is 78.7 km. This distance can be covered in approximately 2 hours, and sometimes a little more, depending on the flow of traffic. From Pune, one has to head to Lonavala. En route, there’s a diversion before Khandala Ghat, which you have to take. This road will lead to Udhewadi, the base point of the trek to Rajmachi fort.