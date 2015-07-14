Vajreshwari Temple, located about 72 kilometres away from the main city is not only spiritual but also one of the scenic locations in the vicinity of Mumbai. A trip to Vajreshwari is a perfect way to spend a lazy weekend in monsoon amidst some seriously stunning landscapes! Heres how you reach Vajreshwari by road.

By Car:

The distance of 72 kilometres could be covered in about 2 hours. Follow NH 3. Continue straight to stay on NH 3. Continue to Mahapoli. Follow NH848 to Ambadi Naka. Take the exit from NH848. Drive to your destination in Vajreshwari.

By Cab:

A standard cab for four from your destination in Mumbai to Vajreshwari is around INR 9 to 11 per kilometre.

By Bus:

State transport buses ply from Thane and Vasai to Vajreshwari. Also, special buses are available for tourists from Mumbai to Vajreshwari on Sundays and holidays.