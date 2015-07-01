Hill stations look all the more beautiful during monsoons. While most people whisk off to Lonavala from Pune, we must tell you that Matheran is a good option too. Matheran is a popular hill station and an awesome getaway from the hectic, day-to-day city life. It is known for its pleasant climate, scenic backdrops, numerous points and unpolluted environment. If you want a serene escapade, this is the place to be. So, heres how you can reach Matheran from Pune by road.

By Road

The distance between Matheran and Pune is 120.5 km, which can be reached in approximately 2.5 hours. One can either drive via Mumbai-Pune expressway or through Old Mumbai Pune Highway. You will have to get off the Pune-Mumbai Expressway at the Khopoli exit and get onto the Old Pune-Mumbai Road. After 18 km approximately, you have to turn right towards Chouk town. One can also exit Pune-Mumbai NH4 at Haal Phata near Khopoli and then enter SH 35 which leads straight to the bottom of Matheran Ghat Road.

One must note that you cannot drive all the way to the top of Matheran Hills. You will have to park your vehicles at Dasturi Car Parking Point. From here, you can walk to Aman Lodge station and hop onto the toy train. Or, you can walk all way on the road running parallel to the tracks.