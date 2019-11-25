Rohtang tunnel, that is a strategically important project may become operational soon. This is what official sources have stated. This 8.8 km long tunnel is of utmost importance as it will ensure all-weather connectivity to Ladakh areas that are close to the borders of China and Pakistan. This road tunnel is being built at an elevation of 10171 ft under the Rohtang Pass. The Rohtang tunnel, after being operational, will reduce the distance between Keylong and Manali by approximately 45 km.

According to the officials belonging to the ongoing project, this 8.8 long Rohtang tunnel may become operational by May 2020 and will be a boon for the people living in the cold deserts of Lahaul Valley. Notably, this horseshoe-shaped cross-section tunnel will be 11.25 meters wide and will give enough space for two-way traffic.

According to the latest reports, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently asked Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to speed up the construction work which is going on for a long time now. Also, he urged him to improve the condition of roads in the valley.

Notably, Rohtang Pass remains operational for the people for just 5 months. This is because of the extreme snowfall the place receives and cut off more than 20,000 people from the rest of the country owing to the closure of the Rohtang Pass.

That is the reason this Rs.1,495-crore project was introduced in 2010 by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. This project has been given to the BRO in collaboration with Strabag-Afcons.