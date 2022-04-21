Royal Hotels in Rajasthan: There is no better spot to visit if you enjoy travelling than the royal Rajasthan. The city’s stunning splendour reflects Rajasthan’s varied culture and tradition. The land of the kings has a unique blend of opulent palace hotels and vibrant rural communities with buried historical significance. These will both take you further into Rajasthan’s heritage if you are an adventurous traveller. If your idea of a vacation is to relax and unwind, there are plenty of resorts in Rajasthan ready to serve you.Also Read - Shekhawati Festival 2022: Significance And Major Attractions of Culturally Rich Fest in Rajasthan

Here are 5 luxurious stays for an exotic regal experience in Rajasthan:

Anuraga Palace, Ranthambore

Anuraga Palace, which has been a part of history since 1986, is a reimagining of the golden era's imperial opulence. It is a sumptuous experience for all those wanting an opportunity to escape the rush of city life, take a breath of fresh air, and immerse themselves amidst nature and wildlife. It is located in the recesses of the charming city of Ranthambore. It is a wonderful blend of wilderness and luxury, with a dash of history, culture, and tradition thrown in for good measure. The hotel, which is only 12 kilometres from the famous Ranthambore National Tiger Reserve and Fort, offers a rich mix of personalised and individual services designed to give each distinguished guest, especially families, an amazing experience.

2. The Westin Pushkar Resort and Spa

The 11-acre Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa is an oasis of tranquilly, surrounded by the gorgeous Aravalis. Indulge in peacefulness in five-star villas with sumptuous furnishings and, in certain cases, plunge pools. Indulge your senses with delectable cuisine at their different restaurants, or rejuvenate your body and mind at their Heavenly Spa by Westin, which offers a full variety of trademark therapies.

3. Rajasthali Resort and Spa Jaipur

The Rajasthali Property & Spa is a 25-acre luxury resort set against the gorgeous background of the Aravalli Mountains. The resort provides an exceptional and one-of-a-kind stay in the midst of nature. The genuinely wonderful and restorative stay experience at the heritage villa hotel situated in the lap of natural richness is defined by a unique blend of affordability and luxury experience. Every place has a tale, and the finely decorated rooms and tents, lengthy halls, grand terraces, and garden reverberate with history. Whether you’re here for business or pleasure, the hotel will provide you with a comfortable and luxurious stay.

4. Umaid Bhawan Palace

Exotic views of the old Blue City, wide sand dunes, and menacing Mehrangarh Fort abound at Umaid Bhawan Palace. The property comprises a family museum as well as the magnificent Umaid Bhawan Palace, the last of India’s great palaces. Their 5-star hotel in Jodhpur provides 70 completely magnificent Art Deco-style rooms and suites set amidst 26 acres of lush gardens with dancing peacocks and a subterranean Zodiac Pool. Risala’s authentic Rajasthani and Indian cuisine will tickle your taste buds. Pillars, housed under a magnificent colonnaded veranda, serve a variety of European and Mediterranean specialties.

5. Taj Lake Palace

At Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur, you’ll be pampered with royalty, with therapies inspired by India’s ancient wellness heritage as well as the mythical lifestyle and savoir-faire of Indian royalty. This 5-star palace hotel in Udaipur on Lake Pichola retains the royal family of Udaipur’s heritage of hosting magnificent soirees and ceremonial levees here. The city of Udaipur, often known as the Venice of the East, has a lot to offer, with its ornate palaces, calm lakes, fascinating temples, and beautiful gardens. Their concierge arranges and prepares a unique trip around the city of lakes in one of our vintage cars.

