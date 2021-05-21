Rs 1900 Crore Concrete Tulip Park on River Hudson Opens Today. Inside Pics

New Delhi: What would you do if you have billions of dollars? Well, definitely not build a park. Would you? However, this US billionaire did just that! He chose to make a concrete garden on a river for the public. Yes, you heard us right! However, this tulip-shaped garden looks nothing less than stunning. Also Read - Tips to Travel Amid Pandemic | Where to Go, How to Plan, Honeymoon Destinations And More From 'Travel With Searats'

American billionaire Barry Diller has built a USD 260-million (around Rs 1,900-crore) public park on the Hudson River that opens on May 21 for the public i.e., today. The park's structure is made up of 132 concrete "tulips" and two bridges connect the structure to the river. Named 'Little Island', the park features an amphitheatre, 65 species of shrubs and 290 varieties of grasses, vines, and perennials. Isn't that phenomenal?

Check out some of the stunning pics of “Little Island” here