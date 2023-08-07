Home

Ruins Of Hampi: The Perfect Monsoon Getaway That Should Be On Your Travel List

Hampi is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a popular tourist destination that is rich in history, culture, and nature.

Sri Virupaksha Temple, Hampi (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi: Hampi is a place where history, culture, and nature collide. Once the capital of the Vijayanagara Empire, Hampi is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a popular tourist destination. But Hampi is more than just a collection of ruins. It is a living, breathing place where the past and present come together in perfect harmony.

From the towering boulders of the Royal Enclosure to the lush green hills of Agastya Mala, Hampi is a feast for the senses. The ruins are breathtaking, the people are friendly, and the food is delicious. But what really makes Hampi special is its sense of history.

History Of The Cultural Empire

Hampi was founded in the 14th century by two brothers, Hakka and Bukka. The city was the capital of the Vijayanagara Empire from the 14th to the 16th centuries. During this time, Hampi was a major center of trade and commerce, and it is home to a vast array of temples, palaces, and other monuments. The city is also famous for its close resemblance to the kingdom of Kishkindha, which is mentioned in the Ramayana.

Here are the four places you should visit while you are in Hampi, Karnataka.

1. Sri Virupaksha Temple

The Sri Virupaksha Temple is a 7th-century Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Virupaksha, an incarnation of Lord Shiva. It is believed to be the oldest functioning temple in India and is one of the most significant religious places to visit in Hampi. The temple attracts a huge number of pilgrims from all over India and is a popular tourist destination, as per the Indian Express.

2. Hemakuta Hill Temple Complex

The Hemakuta group of temples is a cluster of ancient shrines located on Hemakuta Hill in Hampi. The hill is located in the southern part of the village, and the hilltop is dotted with a large number of temples. The temples on Hemakuta Hill are among the oldest in Hampi, and the hill itself is a popular tourist destination, as per the official site of the Karnataka government.

3. Lakshmi Narasimha Temple

The Lakshmi Narasimha Temple in Hampi is home to the largest monolithic statue in the city. The statue of Lord Narasimha, a half-man, half-lion incarnation of Vishnu, is 6.7 meters high and was built in 1528 AD. It was vandalized in 1565 during a Mughal raid, but the damage is still visible today. The statue depicts Narasimha sitting in a cross-legged position in his fierce form.

4. Yantrodharaka Hanuman Temple, Hampi

The Yantrodharaka Hanuman Temple is a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman in Hampi. The temple gets its name from the image of Hanuman placed inside an amulet, which is a unique position for Hanuman images in Hampi. The temple is the second-most important shrine dedicated to Lord Hanuman in Hampi, after the Virupaksha Temple.

