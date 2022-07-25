Biggest Shiv Temple in India: The holy month of Sawan or Shravana is significant in several ways. This month, which is the fifth in the Hindu calendar, is completely devoted to Lord Shiva. Mahadev is also said to have saved the universe by devouring all of the poison that the Samdramanthan released during this Sawan month. As a result, worshippers pray to Lord Shiva for prosperity and good health. People favour going to Lord Shiva temples to add even more fervour to this month. Let’s explore Brihadeeswara Temple, the biggest Shiva temple in India.Also Read - Tamil Nadu: Class 12 Student Found Dead Inside Hostel of Private School in Tiruvallur, 2nd Case in 2 Weeks

Brihadeeswara Temple is popularly known as Thanjai Periya Koil, RajaRajeswara Temple and Rajarajesvaram. This temple celebrated its 1000th year of existence in the year 2010. This famous temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is a gorgeous example of Tamil architecture, which is characterized by carved pillars and large gopuras or gatehouses that serve as entrances. The temple was built during the Chola period and completed in 1010 A.D. and is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

All you need to know about Brihadeeswara Temple

The fortified walls around the temple were likely constructed in the 16th century. The temple tower is the tallest building in the world at 216 feet. The temple's apex, or bulbous structure on top, is made out of a single rock and weighs roughly 80 tons. The entrance has a large statue of the sacred bull Nandi that is made out of a single rock and is about 16 feet long and 13 feet high. The closest granite supplies are roughly 60 kilometres to the west of the temple, and the entire temple construction is composed of granite. One of Tamil Nadu's most popular tourist destinations in the temple.

Attend the temple's opening ceremony in the morning, which is lovely and serene. There aren't any people in the audience. The temple, which faces east, is illuminated in the morning. The temple is also at its coolest around this time of day. The Brihadeeswarar Temple is the first structure made entirely of granite that was completed in less than five years. The rise and fall of the city's fortunes are depicted in inscriptions and frescoes on the walls of Brihadeeswarar Temple. Shiva is shown as a massive stone lingam.

Airways: The distance between Tiruchirappalli Airport and Brihadeeswarar Temple is 60.8 kilometres.

Railways: Thanjavur Railway Station, located 1.9 kilometres from Brihadeeswarar Temple, is the closest railway station.

Road Ways: Thanjavur Old Bus Stand, Thanjavur New Bus Stand, and Trichy Central Bus Stand are all 1 km, 5.2 km, and 60.3 km away from Brihadeeswarar Temple, respectively.

The Brihadeeshwara Temple is located in the Tamil Nadu town of Thanjavur. Many visitors come here to see this magnificent temple, both from abroad and from India. It is a top tourist site.