Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala state government has decided to open the traditional route to the Sabarimala temple from Pampa via Neelimala, Appachimedu, and Marakoottam. The decision has been made owing to the steady decline in the Covid-19 cases in the state.Also Read - Amid Omicron Variant Threat, South Korea Extends Overseas Travel Advisory

The decision was taken during a meeting held between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan. Also Read - Good News! Austria Ends lockdown For Fully Vaccinated People - Details Here

According to the revised guidelines: Also Read - Rejoice! Gandikota Village in Andhra Pradesh to Get A Ropeway Soon to Boost Tourism

Primary healthcare facilities have been set up at Appachimedu and Neelimala.

Reports have it that around 500 rooms have also been set up in line with COVID-19 protocols to facilitate overnight stay at Sannidhanam for the devotees.

As per the statement released from the Chief Minister’s office, bathing and bali tharpanam rituals will be allowed in the Pampa River after the local administration assesses the water level. Reportedly, the Sabarimala temple opened in mid-November for two months amid a slew of precautionary measures.