With the ongoing critical situation in Afghanistan, as Taliban has taken over the country, it's only imperative to talk about India's role as our country now faces a situation where it may have no role to play in Afghanistan, which would be a reversal of our country's efforts in the region over the last two decades. India certainly has played a significant role in the reconstruction and rehabilitation process in Afghanistan.

According to a report in Indian Express, India's extensive developmental assistance programme now stands at over USD 3 billion and the future of these projects now hangs in balance.

Let's look at some of the crucial developmental projects undertaken by India in Afghanistan.

From Salma Dam to Afghanistan’s Parliament, 5 Biggest Infrastructure Development in Afghanistan by India

Salma Dam

Considered one of the largest dams in Afghanistan, Salma dam in Herat’s Cheshte Sharif district provides irrigation water and electricity to hundreds and thousands of families in the province. The popular dam has a water storage capacity of 640 million cubic meters and an irrigation capacity of 2,00,000 acres of farmland from the Chishti Sharif District of Herat to the Zulfiqar area on the Iran Border. In fact, Salma dam has been India’s most expensive infrastructural project in Afghanistan in the recent years. For the uninitiated, the hydropower and irrigation project, which was inaugurated in 2016, is known as the Afghan-India Friendship Dam.

Afghanistan Parliament

As many of you would know, the Afghan Parliament in Kabul was built by India at USD 90 million. In 2015, it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a gift from India. The large complex is spread across 100 acres of land. India’s Central Public Works Department (CPWD) is the consultant for the project and the contract was awarded to an Indian infrastructure company in 2008. In fact, a block in the building is named after former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Zaranj-Delaram highway

The 218-kilometre highway was built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and is located close to the Afghanistan-Iran border. The 150-million highway is of strategic importance to India as it connects Delaram to the northeast of Zaranj with all major regions such as Kandahar, Ghazni, Kabul and Mazar-i-Sharif, and Herat. It was constructed at a whopping cost of Rs 600 crore, and the highway is a symbol of India’s developmental work in this country and was handed over to Afghan authorities by then external affairs minister Pranab Mukherjee. This highway provides India alternative access into landlocked Afghanistan from Iran’s Chabahar port as Pakistan denies overland access for trade.

Restoration of Stor Palace

The historic 100-year-old Stor Palace located in Kabul was restored with India’s assistance in 2016. The iconic palace was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of Afghanistan on 22 August 2016. Until 1965, the building hosted the Afghan foreign minister’s and ministry’s offices. A tripartite agreement for its restoration was reached in 2009 by India, Afghanistan, and the Aga Khan Development Network. The Agha Khan Trust completed the restoration work between 2013 and 2016.

Indira Gandhi Institute For Child Health

Considered the largest pediatric hospital in Afghanistan, Indira Gandhi Institute for Child Health was restored by India. The health centre was first built by India in 1985 and later it was partly destroyed due to war. This government-run hospital in Kabul city treats patients across the country. It’s considered as one of the best public health care facilities for children.

Speaking about other contributions by India, according to MEA, New Delhi had gifted 400 buses and 200 mini-buses, 105 utility vehicles for municipalities, 285 military vehicles for the Afghan National Army and 10 ambulances for government hospitals in five cities.

Meanwhile India has also built the 220kV DC transmission line from Pul-e-Khumri, the capital of Baghlan province, which supplies electricity to the national capital Kabul. India also restored several telecommunications lines and infrastructure in many provinces.

The fate of all these projects now looks bleak.

