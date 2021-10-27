Alwar (Rajasthan): For all you nature lovers and travel enthusiasts, here is a piece of good news! According to a report in ToI, one of the popular tourist destinations in India, the Sariska Tiger Reserve is likely to get more safari zones to promote tourism in the state. Scroll down for more details.Also Read - After Nearly 20 Months, Iran Reopens Border For Foreign Tourists. Check Details

Good News For Travellers! Sariska Tiger Reserve Likely to Get New Safari Zones

According to the state forest department, as reported by ToI, soon travellers will be able to explore new safari zones in the place. In fact, currently, only about five percent of its area remains open for safaris for the tourists, and there is an immense scope to explore more in the coming days.

If you plan for a weekend getaway with your near and dear ones, you can take some time out to spot the big cats at the Sariska National Park. Interestingly, the areas that are no safari zones within the park, are home to the tigers.

The ToI’s report has quoted Sariska Tiger Reserve Chief Conservator of Forests, R N Meena, “Soon, proposals to develop new routes will be tabled before the Local Advisory Committee (LAC). During a recent visit, a National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) official has also given in-principle approval to open new routes. We have developed monitoring routes before we open safari routes.”

Located in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, wildlife experience in Sariska (Rajasthan) is something that you would not want to miss out on!

This place is just two-hour drive from Jaipur and also has a lot to offer in terms of stunning architectural and breathtaking natural spots. The entire reserve is divided into six ranges. The beautiful landscape of Sariska is dominated by sharp cliffs and narrow valleys surrounded by dry and deciduous forests, which can be enjoyed by undertaking an adventurous wildlife safari.