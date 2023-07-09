Home

5 Famous Places That Have Footprints Of Gautam Buddha

If you are a follower of Buddhism or are interested in travelling to these historical places, this article is for you. (Sarnath: Image: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi: Gautama Buddha, also known as Siddhartha Gautama, is known to be the founder of Buddhism. He lived between the sixth and fourth centuries BCE. Throughout his life, he travelled extensively throughout India, teaching his philosophy of enlightenment. If you are a follower of Buddhism or are interested in travelling to these historical places, this article is for you. There are several places associated with Gautama Buddha’s life, but five of the most well-known include:

1. Bodhgaya

Bodhgaya is located in Bihar on the banks of the Niranjana, formerly known as the Uruwela. It is well known for being the site of Buddha’s enlightenment. The Mahabodhi Temple Complex situated there is one of four holy locations associated with the life of Lord Buddha, particularly his gaining of Enlightenment. Emperor Asoka constructed the first temple here in the third century B.C., and the current temple dates from the fifth or sixth centuries. The temple is one of the earliest Buddhist temples built completely of brick that is still surviving in India, dating from the late Gupta dynasty, as per UNESCO.

2. Kushinagar

Kushinara, sometimes known as Kushinagara, is a town in the Uttar Pradesh district of Kushinagar. It is the location of Buddha’s death or famously called the Mahaparinirvana. It was the capital of Malla Janapada during the time of Buddha’s death.

3. Sravasti

Shravasti has been linked to the remains found in Saheth-Maheth on the Rapti River. It was the capital of the ancient Kosala empire and is important to Buddhists since it was here that Lord Buddha performed the greatest of his miracles to baffle the Tirthika heretics. Among these marvels is Buddha’s creation of numerous pictures of himself, which has long been a favoured motif in Buddhist art. It is well-connected by decent roads built as part of the Buddhist-Circuit.

4. Lumbini

Lumbini is currently located in the district of Kapilavastu in Nepal. It was the birthplace of Buddha. Lumbini was a part of Shakya Janapada, a republic, at the time of Buddha’s birth.

5. Sarnath

Sarnath is a deer park where Gautama Buddha delivered his first speech, or the Dhammachakraparivartan Sutra. It is also known as Mrigadava, Migadaya, Rishipattana, and Isipatana. During the Buddha’s lifetime, it was a part of Kashi Janapada.

