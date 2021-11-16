New Delhi: Soon rail passengers will be able to relish certified shudh shakahari meals on some trains. You ask how? Well, in a first-of-its kind initiative, Vande Bharat along with 18 other trains will soon get a vegetarian certification, meant for trains travelling to religious destinations across the country.Also Read - Delay Travel Plans to Kerala as Heavy Rains Lash State. Check Latest Updates

Vegetarian-friendly railway services by IRCTC

The certificate will be issued by Sattvik Council of India, which has launched vegetarian-friendly railway services in association with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Cooperation (IRCTC).

"The certification is not just limited to trains, but also to IRCTC base kitchens, executive lounges, budget hotels, food plazas, travel and tour packages, Rail Neer plants and so on in order to ensure 'vegetarian friendly travel'," IANS quotes the official statement.

The Objective of The Certification

The certification ensures a truly vegetarian, and by extension, a vegan experience for the rail passengers by not just ensuring the food is pure vegetarian, but by also making sure that the utensils and any utility that enters the kitchen has been washed with products that have been certified vegetarian.

What does this mean? This means that:

The cleaning agents, soaps and other such items will also be “neutral” material.

The servers will not have handled non-vegetarian food, the kitchen where they are prepared will not have handled anything other than vegetarian items.

Abhishek Biswas, Founder at Sattvik Council of India was quoted as saying by IANS:

“Vegetarians/Vegans increasingly represent an influential consumer segment in tourism and is the fastest growing in the global travel industry. Vegetarian food and environment is what they look for while travelling. Therefore, it is essential to develop certified vegetarian food in restaurants and food souvenirs to attract travel in VFT destinations. The journey will now be more attractive & feasible due to the availability of vegetarian food & environment.”

“We are happy for this association with Sattvik Council of India to bring the vegetarian certification forward“, said Brijesh Singh, General Manager, North Zone, Bureau Veritas.