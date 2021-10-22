International Travel Update: As the people across the world are gradually inching back towards normalcy in the post-Covid times, here is a piece of good news for the international travellers. Now, Saudi Arabia has decided to allow its airports to run both domestic and international flights at full capacity. Keep scrolling down for more details.Also Read - China Travel Alert: Fresh Covid Outbreak Leads to Closure of Some Popular Tourist Sites

Great News! Now Saudi Arabia to Operate Domestic And International Flights at Full Capacity

On Sunday, according to a repoby ToI, the Saudi Arabia General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) announced that airports are already operating at full capacity without any Covid-related curbs or restrictions. Also Read - Breaking: India Issues Fresh Travel Advisory, Makes Negative RT-PCR Test Report Must For International Passengers

Meanwhile, as per the report, the Saudi authorities have issued a circular to all airlines that are operating in the country’s airports announcing the same. The GACA had also recently sent out a tweet issuing instructions to all airlines. Also Read - Rejoice! No More RT-PCR Checks For International Travellers at Karnataka Airports

More Details

Notably, all the Covid-related rules and guidelines must be strictly followed, mentioned GACA. What does this mean? It means that social distancing should be maintained, and masks continue to remain mandatory in places where health status checks are not applied through the Tawakkalna app, suggested the report.

For the uninitiated, the Tawakkalna app will continue to be used to verify vaccination status.

Saudi Arabia Domestic Air Travel Market

The news report mentioned that Saudia Arabia’s domestic air travel market has already witnessed a sharp recovery in the post-Covid era. It is worth pinpointing that air travel passenger numbers are actually quite close to the pre-pandemic levels in Saudi Arabia.

Did you know Saudi Arabia is the largest domestic air travel market in the entire Gulf region? This initiative of allowing both domestic and international flights at full capacity will only boost country’s travel and tourism.

Importantly, as there is a decline in the Covid cases, Saudi Arabia is mulling on lifting the mask mandates for fully vaccinated people. What do you think about this?

Don’t forget to check Covid-related rules and guidelines before making your travel plans.

