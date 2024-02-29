Saudi Arabia Is Giving Away 96-Hour Stop Over Visa For Indians; Check Details

Home

The 96-hour free visa offer is a significant step towards promoting tourism and fostering closer ties between the two nations.

Saudi Arabia’s new initiative of offering a 96-hour free visa to Indians has opened up exciting opportunities for travelers. This move was announced by Alhasan Aldabbagh, President – Asia Pacific, Saudi Tourism Authority, in a recent conversation with news agency ANI. The decision to provide this visa facilitation showcases the recognition of India’s significance as a key market for Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector. The streamlined access to Saudi Arabia includes the presence of 10 VFS offices in India, with plans for further expansion in the coming year. Indian citizens can now perform Umrah on business, tourism and umrah visas, said visiting Saudi Arabian Minister of Hajj & Umrah, Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, in New Delhi.

One of the key features of this initiative is the introduction of a stopover program, which grants a 96-hour free visa to individuals traveling through Saudi Airlines or Flynas, a private Saudi low-cost airline. Moreover, travelers holding a US, UK, or Schengen visa are eligible for an e-Visa or visa on arrival.

Alhasan Aldabbagh, President of the Asia Pacific region at the Saudi Tourism Authority, made this announcement at the coveted South Asia Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE) 2024 Travel Show. When queried about the Indian market’s role in Saudi Arabia, Aldabbagh asserted, “India is a priority market for Saudi. Last year alone, we welcomed 1.5 million visitors from India, presenting a remarkable 50 per cent growth. Looking ahead, our objective is to attract 7.5 million visitors from India to Saudi Arabia as part of our vision for 2030.”

SATTE provides a significant platform for domestic and international buyers from the travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors, along with National and State Tourism Boards.

