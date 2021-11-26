Riyadh: Saudi Arabia will soon allow passengers from six countries to directly enter the Kingdom. Saudi Arabia has announced that it will allow direct entry of Indonesia, Pakistan, India, Egypt, Brazil and Vietnam without spending 14-day quarantine in a third country.Also Read - IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer in Line to Become Highest Individual Run-Scorer For India on Test Debut Against New Zealand

The new directive will come into effect from December 1, 2021, the Saudi Press Agency, reported, citing an official source from the Ministry of Interior, KSA. Also Read - Strong Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.0 Jolts Myanmar-India Border; Tremors Felt In Kolkata, Guwahati

Travellers, regardless of their vaccination status, will no longer need to quarantine for 14 days in a third country. However, they will still need to quarantine for five days within the country after they land. Also Read - Horoscope Today, November 26, Friday: Libra Should Not Move Out of Their Home, Scorpio Will Have a Good Day at Work

Last February, the direct entry ban was imposed due to a global surge in cases linked to variants detected in Britain, South Africa, and Brazil.

The ministry said that the decision was an update to a previous announcement regarding the temporary suspension of direct entry from some countries to the Kingdom, in an effort to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

The decision was also made after “continuous evaluation by the Kingdom’s competent health authorities, according to the developments in the epidemiological situation globally,” according to the the ministry statement .