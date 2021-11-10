New Delhi: In a piece of good news for the international travellers, Saudia Airlines has launched the world’s first flying museum. Yes, you read that right! Interestingly, on November 4, passengers from Riyadh to AlUla became a part of this first-of-its-kind experience and explored the world’s first “museum in the sky”. Keep scrolling down for more interesting details.Also Read - THIS Country Starts Accepting Entry Applications Under Eased Quarantine Rule

The state-of-the-art museum is a collaborative project between the Royal Commission for AlUla and the national flag carrier Saudia, according to the Arab News. This interesting flying museum will exhibit a replica collection of artifacts that have been discovered in AlUla through archaeological excavations. Also Read - US Lifts Pandemic Travel Ban, Opens Doors to Visitors

Ever been to or heard of AlUla? Well, for the uninitiated, it is a city of the Medina Region in north-western Saudi Arabia and is home to Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage site, Hegra. Interestingly, this sixth century city falls under the Governorate of Ula. It’s a historically rich place that once served as the capital of the ancient Lihyanites (Dedanites). The beautiful old walled city is replete with mud-brick and stone houses. Also Read - Cuba Eases Border Curbs For Foreign Visitors - Check Quarantine Rules, Vaccination Status And More

So, basically on your plane journey between the capital and the ancient city of AlUla, you will be able to explore this ancient city’s archaeological finds under this initiative. Undoubtedly, AlUla is a hidden gem in the Arabian Peninsula and this initiative will only help bring in more local and international visitors to this place.

Meanwhile the airlines has also introduced the new In-Flight Entertainment System (IFE) channel for the infotainment of passengers.

ToI quoted Khaled Tash, Vice President of Corporate Communication, SAUDIA Group, “As the national flag carrier and Wings of Vision 2030, it is a privilege to showcase heritage sites and hidden gems of the Kingdom.”