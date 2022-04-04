Bhubaneswar: 12th Century Jagannath Temple is trending big on Twitter as unidentified miscreants have damaged more than 40 mud chullahs (open ovens). Situated in Puri, the chullahs are used for preparing Mahaprasad, which is offered to the lord, in the ‘Rosa Ghar’ — the world’s largest kitchen. About 300 quintals of rice are cooked in the kitchen every day, officials said.Also Read - Video: Former Madhya Pradesh CM Uma Bharti Vandalises Liquor Shop In Bhopal | Watch

Only earthen pots are used to cook the 'Mahaprasad' with around 400 cooks and 200 assistants directly engaged in the process. It is sold to the devotees in Ananda Bazar. The incident of vandalism raised concerns over the security of the temple.

"Around 40 chulhas were vandalised in the Rosa Ghar. We have sought a report in this regard and strict action will be taken against the persons responsible for the incident," district collector Samarth Verma said after visiting the spot along with Superintendent of Police VK Singh.

The CCTV footage of the incident is being examined to identify those involved in the incident, he said.

A joint inquiry by police and temple officials has been ordered, he said.

The incident will affect devotees in getting the ‘Mahaprasad’, but things will be normalised in two days, Verma said.

The rituals of the temple were not affected as only one or two ‘kotha chulhas’, on which the temple administration prepares the offerings for the lord, were vandalised and the rest are intact, he said.

However, there was a delay in serving the ‘Sakal Dhoopa’ (morning offering) by 30 minutes, an official said.

As only ‘suaras’ (cooks) are allowed in the kitchen, it is suspected that some servitors may be involved in vandalising the ‘chulhas’ on Saturday night, following a dispute over completing traditional rituals, officials told news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, on Twitter #SaveJagannathTemple is trending big. Netizens are seeking help from the government to save the temple from getting destroyed. A user wrote, “Heritage being Destroyed !! More than 40 earthen ‘chulhas’ at Jagannath Srimandir’s Rosa Ghara (temple kitchen) vandalised. Haphazard Construction of heritage corridor breaking ancient architecture. This is criminal negligence,” while another user wrote, “The pious and largest kitchen of the world,where mahaprasad is cooked for almost a lakh devotees everyday.. Now, miscreants vandalised it and broke around 40 earthen clay pots If we don’t take action, who will?? “

A few days ago Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi raised the issue in Lok Sabha to immediately halt digging works around the Sri Jagannath Temple. During her speech she said that any construction works within 100 metres of ancient monuments are prohibited under the Ancient Monument and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act (or AMASR Act) 1958.

According to the Records of Rights (RoR) of the 12th-century shrine, there are 240 registered ovens in the kitchen, of which 40 were damaged.

