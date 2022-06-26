Best Fort Treks in Maharashtra: When we say trek, it is usually associated with mountains, valleys, snow-capped ranges, and a breathtaking view of hills covered in clouds. Treks are indeed a tryst with nature. But, for a change, how about traversing the trails to a historical landscape? How about trekking to history? The state of Maharashtra has some of the most amazing fort treks in store for a soul of an adventurer with a tinge of history buff inside.Also Read - Tirthan Valley Trek: A Handbook To Trail The Best Treks For Budding Trekker In You

Joining the trend game, fort treks offers a two in one deal- a trekking plus historical adventure. It is an expedition where one can enjoy the thrill of trekking, climbing up the hills only to reach an architectural marvel that inhabits the stories of bygone eras. Stories of dynastic reigns and how they constructed such majestic forts, only to be unfurled once you triumph over the invigorating trek to history.

Lohadgad Fort

“The Iron Fort”, in Marathi, stands tall at an elevation of about 1,033 m in the foothills of Sahyadri range in Lonavla. Lohagadwadi village is said to be the ideal spot to commence the trek from. Walking through the green covers of the land, one needs to trek up the fort’s stone steps. This fort has been passed on to through many dynasties and there are speculations that it was constructed around the 18th century. This is one of best the best picks for a monsoon trek as one is to find few wonderful waterfalls along the way.

Duration– 3-4 hours

Level- Easy

Harishchandragad Fort

Have you got guts? Because this is one of the most challenging treks which will get the adrenaline pumping. It is perched at about 4670 feet in the district of Ahmednagar. This 6th century historical site is one of the most popular treks wherein lies multiple temples as well. Taramati peak is the highest point from where one can enjoy a spectacular vista of the hills. Water cisterns, Buddhist caves and temples are the key highlights of the trek and trekkers can also camp by the caves. Ain’t it exciting?

Duration – 6 hours

Level– Moderate to difficult

Shivneri Fort

The birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji, the pioneer of the Maratha empire, Shivneri is another hill fort which is also the pride of Maharashtra. The base for this trek is Junnar village from where the stimulating terrains will take you through the history of the vestiges of this fort. Apart from the spellbinding views, trekkers can visit water springs, ponds, and temples atop this fort premises.

Duration – Almost one full day

Level– Medium

Korigad Fort

Built around 1500 AD, much of Korigad Fort’s beauty stands intact than its other counterparts in the state. It is said to be named after its presiding deity, Koraidevi. It is said that Shivaji Maharaj had captured these forts and kept Korigad fort even after the Treaty of Purander, highlighting the importance of this fort the Maratha king. There are some beautiful temples, two lakes atop the fort, and marvelous panoramic view of the Amby Valley.

Duration – 1.5- 2 hours

Level– Easy to Medium

Harihar Fort

Located near Igatpuri, another popular weekend getaway in Maharashtra, Harihar fort trek is not for the faint hearted. This trek is quite riveting due to its intriguing geographical tracts. This one is a whole geometry in itself. It’s resting rock is triangular in shape, the base is rectangular, and the vertical trekking walls have steps carved into a rock. Unequivocally, the monsoon season brings out the best scenes in this trek and if guided well via a local, it would only add to the unforgettable experience.

Duration– Almost a day

Level– Medium to hard

Raigad Fort

Nestled in the exquisite greens of the Western Ghat in Mahad, Raigad Fort offers a mesmerising trekking experience. Towering in its glory at an elevation of about 2700 feet, more than 1400 steps are carved into the mountains for the trekkers to traverse and triumph. Abundant with rich history, it is advised to hire a local guide for a thorough tour. A highlight of this trek is that you can sit in the ropeway and slide down the fort immersed in its swooning beauty.

Duration – 1 day

Level– Easy

Trekker Tips:

Wear good hiking shoes for a comfortable trek

Pack light but optimum amount of dry food and water. Staying hydrated is the key!

Always keep a basic first-aid kit ready

Be a responsible trekker and do not litter around

Note: The duration of the treks are written with a general estimation. It might vary depending upon individual speed and stamina.

Sounds exciting? Let’s trek to history. Jai Maharashtra!