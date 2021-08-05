International Flights Latest News Today: As several countries have relaxed travel guiodelines for the India, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on transport, tourism and culture on Thursday urged the Central government to re-start the scheduled international flights. As per a report by ANI, TG Venkatesh, Chairman of Parliamentary Committee for Transport, Tourism and Culture said that the committee is advocating for re-starting the scheduled international flights.Also Read - Domestic Flights: AirAsia India Announces Flash Sale With Ticket Fares Starting at Rs 914 Till March 2022 | Check Details Here

“We have told officials and Ministry in interactive meetings that we should allow international flights immediately to places wherever COVID cases are low and where there are islands and safe zones. Tourism department should be restored,” Venkatesh told ANI. Also Read - As UK Moves India From 'Red' to 'Amber' Travel List, Here's All You Should Know

It must be noted that the scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India on March 23, 2020, due to the COVID pandemic. Moreover, the DGCA has again extended the ban till August 31. The international flights that are operating at the moment are those under the Vande Bharat Mission and as per the air bubble agreement. Also Read - UAE Allows Entry to Travellers From India Starting From Today | Here's What it Means

“However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation added.

So far, India has formed air bubble pacts with around 24 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

Apart from suggesting the resumption of international flights, the Parliamentary Standing Commission also suggested to start proper road connectivity with the hilly areas of the country. This includes the northeast states, and Jammu and Kashmir. The committee said such connectivity will generate money, and at the same time lend a hand in boosting tourism.