New Delhi: If you love travelling then probably this article may excite you. The tourism industry is still recovering from the losses it had suffered due to coronavirus-induced lockdown and restrictions. For the past two years, tourism took a backseat due to COVID pandemic. With lockdowns and restrictions being eased, travellers are back on track. If you are a die-hard Europe fan and looking for ways to hop around several European countries ease-free, then applying for Schengen visa may seem like a good option for you. With Schengen visa, you can travel to 26 European countries in 90 days.Also Read - Germany Fast Emerging As Most Popular Travel Destination In Europe For Indian Tourists
What is schengen visa
A Schengen visa is an authorisation issued by a Schengen State with a view to:
- an intended stay in the territory of the Schengen States of a duration of no more than 90 days in any 180 days period (“short stay visa”),
- a transit through the international transit areas of airports of the Schengen States (“airport transit visa”).
26 European countries you can visit with Schengen visa
- Austria
- Belgium
- The Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Italy
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
So what are you waiting for? If you have the budget and love to travel, then fly away to Europe!