New Delhi: If you love travelling then probably this article may excite you. The tourism industry is still recovering from the losses it had suffered due to coronavirus-induced lockdown and restrictions. For the past two years, tourism took a backseat due to COVID pandemic. With lockdowns and restrictions being eased, travellers are back on track. If you are a die-hard Europe fan and looking for ways to hop around several European countries ease-free, then applying for Schengen visa may seem like a good option for you. With Schengen visa, you can travel to 26 European countries in 90 days.

What is schengen visa

A Schengen visa is an authorisation issued by a Schengen State with a view to:

an intended stay in the territory of the Schengen States of a duration of no more than 90 days in any 180 days period (“short stay visa”),

a transit through the international transit areas of airports of the Schengen States (“airport transit visa”).

26 European countries you can visit with Schengen visa

Austria Belgium The Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hungary Iceland Italy Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malta Netherlands Norway Poland Portugal Slovakia Slovenia Spain Sweden Switzerland

So what are you waiting for? If you have the budget and love to travel, then fly away to Europe!