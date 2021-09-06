Located on the coast of Greenland, a new island has been discovered by a team of Arctic researchers from Denmark. According to the researchers, they have discovered this island by luck. They also believe that this new island is the world’s northernmost island which is located near Greenland’s coast.Also Read - Helicopter Taxi Service in Uttar Pradesh For Tourists Soon. All You Need to Know

In 1978, the Danish survey team had discovered Oodaaq. Scientists from the University of Copenhagen went to collect samples from Oodaaq. When they checked their location with the Danish official who was in charge of registering Arctic islands, they discovered that they were 800m further north. This led to the discovery of an undiscovered island located further north.

"We were convinced that the island we were standing on was Oodaaq, which until then was registered as the world's northernmost island," said Morten Rasch who was the expedition leader and was from the university's department of geosciences and natural resource management.

The new island is yet to be named. It is located around 780 m north of Oodaaq. Oodaaq is the northernmost point of Greenland and is one of the most northern points of land on Earth.

The University observed that this tiny northernmost island was brought to light due to shifting of the ice pack around 30 by 60 m in size and also lead to rising of sea level above 3 to 4 m. However, the research team does not consider this island to have emerged due to climatic changes. They have allegedly proposed to name this island Qeqertaq Avannarleq which in Greenlandic means the northernmost island.

However, Rach said that no one knows how long that island would remain. It could also disappear when a powerful new storm hits.