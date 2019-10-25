Also known as the ‘Land of Festivals’, Nagaland is popular for its eccentric beauty. This north-eastern part of India has a picturesque landscape, green vegetation, and carefully preserved history and tradition. This mesmerizing place is defined by authentic and beautiful dance forms, colourful costumes, spicy cuisines, and pleasant weather. If you have got bored by your monotonous work and life, visit Nagaland and discover its rich culture. This December, the state will celebrate its much awaiting festival called Hornbill festival. It is an extravaganza that is unique in every sense. It is a week-long fair that starts from the first day of December and lasts till the 10th day. The day has been named after the name of a bird who is considered as a symbol of respect and folklore. Aimed at promoting the rich culture of Naga-community, the Hornbill festival is celebrated below the spurs of Mount Japfu. It is located in Kisama, which is a Naga Heritage Village nestled approximately 10kms from Kohima.

Importance of Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival

The Hornbill festival is extremely significant for people of this north-eastern state. Activities that are a part of this important festival revolves around agriculture as around 60 per cent of the population of Nagaland is dependent on this work. During the Hornbill festival, everyone from each of the Naga-community comes together to celebrate their multi-ethnicity and extremely old and rich culture. The local people are so friendly that you won’t feel like an outsider at all. Their hospitality and traditional values will surely make you feel coming much closer to our nation.

The Hornbill festival started in back 2000. During this 10-days festival, various cultural performances and indigenous games are organized. Also, you will able to see and explore the craft bazaar, various music events, a kid’s carnival, floral galleria, and an array of authentic impeccable cuisines. A total of 17 tribes of Nagaland take part in the festival and entertain the people.