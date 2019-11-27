Known as the intellectual hub of India, Kolkata boasts of its stunning architectures and artistic grandeur. Its rich past is quite fascinating and popular. Though this vibrant city offers a lot to the people, its busy and mundane life can sometimes get on your nerves and you may feel like escaping to some different location. We understand your problem and mention some of the popular and soothing weekend getaways from Kolkata. Read on to know about them.

Digha

Located in close proximity to Kolkata, Digha is an untouched beauty. Nestled on the bank of Bay of Bengal, Digha offers a picturesque view to its visitors. This blissful tourist destination is emerging as one of the popular tourist destinations close to Kolkata. If you love spending some peaceful time strolling on the beach or if the idea of going to a museum intrigues you, Digha is the perfect weekend getaway for you.

Mandarmoni

Mandarmoni is one of the most serene beaches near Kolkata. An ideal destination for both couples and families, Mandarmoni offers an array of interesting activities to do. Here, you can indulge in some interesting and fun-filled sports including banana boat rides, bungee tramp lining, jet skiing, and riding ATV bikes. You can also go for a relaxing walk in the evening and capture the scenic view of the sunset.

Darjeeling

Known as the ‘Queen of the Himalayas’, Darjeeling offers a jaw-dropping view. It has an old charm that can attract anyone. Brimming with tourists throughout the year, Darjeeling is one of the most popular hill stations in India. Nestled at an altitude of 2,050 meters from the sea level, Darjeeling is a perfect destination for couples. Its stunning tea gardens on mountain slopes, alluring toy trains, and breathtakingly beautiful views are enough to make you fall in love with the place.