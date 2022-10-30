Shangri-La Al Husn, Muscat is delighted to announce the newest addition to Oman’s diverse culinary scene, the opening of the contemporary Indian restaurant Aangan by Rohit Ghai. A sophisticated dining destination with a fresh take on Indian cuisine, critically acclaimed Chef Rohit Ghai has curated an innovative menu inspired by his personal and professional culinary experiences from across the globe.Also Read - International Flights: Air India Express Begins Direct Flights From Vijayawada to Sharjah From Oct 31. Check Ticket Price

Chef Ghai is renowned for earning upmarket London restaurant Jamavar a Michelin Star in under a year, the first ever Indian chef to achieve such an accolade in the UK. Rohit Ghai has become one of the culinary world's most in-demand chefs after a hugely successful decade on the London restaurant scene. With his award-winning skills attracting international praise, Shangri-La Al Husn is delighted to welcome critically acclaimed Rohit Ghai and his esteemed team of chefs to the city of Muscat.

Aangan meaning courtyard in English, is referred to as a warm and welcoming dining space where food is shared and enjoyed with family and friends. Complete with an alfresco terrace, Aangan majestically overlooks the turquoise waters of the Gulf of Oman. Taking inspiration from Oman's heritage and India's homeland, soaring ceilings and artistic archways create a magnificent sense of place. Guests enter the dining area through the grand double doors flanked with bold blue drapes, inviting diners to enter another world and enjoy the heartfelt hospitality Shangri-La is renowned for.

The extensive menu designed to share; allows diners to mix and match dishes to tease and tantalise the palate. Chef Ghai has taken a contemporary approach to traditional Indian cuisine and has created dishes that burst with flavour. Dishes include an Aloo Tikki, one of the most well-known street food dishes in India and set to be a favourite on the menu. The crispy potato cake with sweet and tangy tamarind, lentils and fresh mint is balanced with honey yoghurt to create a perfect combination of sweet and sour flavours. Ghai’s signature batter fried crunchy Masala Prawns get their spice from the Kashmiri chili. Cooked with sesame, peanut and tamarind, the perfectly cooked prawns are finished with a light dusting of desiccated coconut.

Accompanied by a twist on a traditional chokha, the Rogan Josh Lamb Shank dish is not to be missed. Slow cooked for eight hours until the meat is tender, the hearty dish is accompanied by a sauteed onion base, green and Kashmiri chili, cumin, coriander, and a touch of ginger. A smooth, velvety sauce is the perfect accompaniment to the rich and tender lamb.

Meanwhile, the vegetarian Dhokla is crunchy on the outside with a soft cake like interior that is peppered with fresh apple and tempered baby heritage beetroot. To finish, a sweet, fresh Mango cheesecake is finished with green pistachio and a little kick of pink peppercorns to perfectly balance sweet and savoury flavours.

To complement the dishes, an extensive beverage list has been carefully curated with wines hailing from old and new world vineyards. Expertly crafted cocktails include the signature Gin & Tonic Pushpanjali, meaning a handful of flowers in English. Meanwhile, the whiskey-based cocktail Somras packs a punch and is a cross between a Manhattan and an old fashioned. The drink is inspired by the Sanskrit culture and was believed to have been consumed as a potion by the Hindu gods to remain immortal and invincible.

Chef Rohit Ghai said: “I wanted to bring the spirit of ‘aangan’ to Oman and inspire diners to celebrate special moments together while enjoying the diverse flavours of Indian cuisine. Indian food is complex and steeped in tradition, but through Aangan, I’m able to showcase Indian food in a new light. Using locally grown fresh produce, authentic Indian spices and innovative cooking techniques, I’ve evolved and tweaked the very best of the cuisine to create a contemporary menu that is truly unique. I look forward to welcoming guests to Aangan from all over the world.”

René Egle, Area General Manager, Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah Resort & Spa and Shangri-La Al Husn Resort & Spa said: “When the opportunity arose to work with Chef Rohit Ghai, it was an easy decision. Aangan is an exciting addition to our portfolio of premium restaurants at Shangri-La Al Husn and we are thrilled to bring this new dining destination to our guests and the local community of Muscat. Our talented team are hugely passionate about delivering memorable experiences and with its alluring fragrant spices and distinctly different dishes, Aangan is set to be one of a kind.”