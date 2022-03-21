Shekhawati Festival 2022: The Shekhawati Festival takes place over three days and nights in the Shekhawati area of Rajasthan, which includes places such as Sikar, Nawalgarh, Churu, and Jhunjhunu. It will be a terrific eye-opener for individuals who want to experience the state and its legacy, and it will be organised by the Rajasthan Tourism Department in Lakshmangarh. Cultural performances, rural activities, fireworks, and haveli competitions are among the events that take place. The event also celebrates the city’s tradition and culture, and it takes place in several locations throughout the city.Also Read - Finland: For 5th Consecutive Year, This Country Holds The Prestigious Title of The Happiest Country of 2022

Significance of Shekhawati Festival:

The goal of this festival is to encourage tourism in the region and highlight the region's unique cultural heritage. The murals and paintings on the magnificent Havelis and houses fascinate visitors in addition to the frescoes. Tourists are greatly entertained by a variety of events and competitions, including cultural programmes and rural games. The organic cuisine supplied to all spectators and participants at the festival for a four-day period is a distinctive feature of the event.

The vibrant culture of #Rajasthan and its soulful folk performances… All are waiting for you at the grand Rajasthan Festival 2022! Plan a trip to be a part of these celebrations. #PadharoMhareDes

30th March 2022 | Jaipur

Rajasthan, the 'Land of Kings,' is celebrating its foundation day with a dazzling and energising celebration.

Rajasthan Festival will be held in Jaipur and throughout the state, experiencing the state's traditions and stories. This extended festival features day-long activities ranging from morning chanting to musical evenings. As per Rajasthan Tourism's official site, the Festival will be a testament to vibrant musical concerts, harmonious religious chanting, engaging film festivals, musical night, army pageant, police tattoo show, heritage fashion show, spectacular closing ceremony, and much more, with something for everyone.

Major Attractions of Shekhawati Festival:

Organic Food Court: To encourage and raise awareness about organic food, the festival hosts an organic food court. Every performer and participant is provided with organic food.

Safari Jeep Ride: It is well-known for its expert drivers who wait in line for tourists to give them a trip and assist them in seeing the less-traveled areas of Rajasthan's deserts.

It is well-known for its expert drivers who wait in line for tourists to give them a trip and assist them in seeing the less-traveled areas of Rajasthan’s deserts. Matka Racing: Women compete in a race while carrying a large earthen pot on their heads. It is a part of their cultural legacy, and the winner receives monetary awards.

Women compete in a race while carrying a large earthen pot on their heads. It is a part of their cultural legacy, and the winner receives monetary awards. Exciting Competitions: Hundreds of thousands of women compete in henna and rangoli events. The abundance of colours makes it difficult for the judges to choose one.

Pack your bags and head to Rajasthan for a culturally rich time!