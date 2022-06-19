Shetphal Village: One of the many strong misconceptions about India held by the western world is that it is a place of snake charmers. While we may not entirely agree with that characterization, a visit to this small Maharashtra village may persuade us to disagree, at least in part. Every hamlet in India has its own traditions, colors, and story to tell, but Shetpal Village is most likely the strangest you’ve ever heard about. The one-of-a-kind hamlet is roughly 200 kilometers from Pune in Maharashtra’s Solapur district.Also Read - Agnipath Protests: Maharashtra Youth Congress Workers Detained For Staging Demonstration, Blocking Traffic

Every house has a snake in this village. The reptile creatures are everywhere in the town, and they're treated as though they're family. The snakes are not only adored but also given permanent residence here. Snakes, like any other family member, have the right to roam around the house. That's exactly what happens in the privacy of one's own house. These snakes are also allowed to move freely throughout the village, just like any other resident.

Shetphal Village – A Snake Lover’s Paradise

Snakes live in Shetphal and they will be found in every household. The snakes are treated with extra care and fed by the villagers. They'll have a particular spot in the house. The number of snakes in the village outnumbers the human population. Children play with snakes, and no one has ever been bitten by one in the village.

Shetphal Village – A Spiritual Den

In this village, snakes and spirituality go hand in hand. Every residence has a separate place set out for the cobras, almost like a temple. This specific snake habitation is known as devasthanam, and people are so loyal to it that they make care to include a space for the snake while building a new home, according to Times of India Travel.

Nobody knows how this level of comfort is achieved. And, if reports are to be believed, no snake bites have occurred. Would you like to check it out for yourself?