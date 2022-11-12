Shillong’s Cherry Blossom Festival Is Back To Transport You To Fairyland! Tickets, Dates, Venue & Other Details Here

Cherry Blossom Festival 2022: Watching Cherry Blossoms bloom is on the bucket list of many and one of the many reason why people wish to visit Japan once. But, one can enjoy the pink bloom in India itself.

Cherry Blossom Festival 2022: Watching Cherry Blossoms bloom is on the bucket list of many and one of the many reason why people wish to visit Japan once. But, one can enjoy the pink bloom in India itself. The scenic scapes of northeast h are home to the beautiful ‘ flower of many trees’; Shillong is all set to host the cherry Blossom Festival after a a hiatus of almost two years.

The joy is palpable in the air as people walk around towns, enamoured by the stunning flowers and their pastel hues against the clear blue sky. And the best place to enjoy the sakura season in Meghalaya is the Shillong Cherry Blossom festival.

WHAT TO EXPECT?

Groovy music will paint the town pink with a superb line-up of some really great artists. The festival will see artists like Papon, Nikhil Chinappa, Jonas Blue, Lou Majaw and others

There will be an array of gourmet to hog on accompanied with some local wine and great vibes. It will also be a great opportunity to interact with the locals and explore the beautiful culture of Shillong

SHILLONG CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL 2022: Tickets, Dates, Venue

Dates: November 23-November 26

Venue: Polo Ground

Tickets: General or GA tickets for RS 899 oer person and VIP for Rs 5000 per person