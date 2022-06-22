Chandigarh: Chandigarh can find myriad spaces for its Chandigarh Karey Aashiqui vibe; Sukhna Lake and Gehri Route see plenty of it already. But if the heat is too much to bear and Shimla is not where you want to be headed to this summer, check out these hilly retreats that are perfect for a romantic date and equally ideal for an escape with friends and family. Despite the lure of the Himalayas, these places are ever present on a traveller’s map but never explored. So change the direction of the wind by visiting these places this summer!Also Read - Ab Ke Saawan....! Weekend Getaways Around Delhi Under ₹8,000 To Visit This Monsoon

Check out these perfect hill stations near Chandigarh that are NOT Shimla:

Nahan

One of the less explored towns of Himachal Pradesh that are not yet commercialized, this quaint town is a storehouse of natural beauty. It has sprawling gardens and numerous temples adding colour and frolic to the backdrop of picturesque mountains. Fairs and festivals are frequent here. The only thing you can best do here is to relax, meditate and enjoy the natural beauty of this place. One can find a few good resorts to stay here.

Distance: 85.2 kms from Chandigarh

Morni Hills

Located some 45 km from Chandigarh, Morni is the only hill station in Haryana and one of the most amazing places to visit around Delhi in monsoon. Boating at the lakes is quite an experience that you can enjoy while here and nothing beats spending leisurely time at one of the beautiful resorts. You can stay at Chandigarh at luxury hotels in under Rs. 6000 and drive up to Morni Hills and other nearby places such as Pinjore, Kasauli, etc. through government transport facilities. The trip could be quite a weekend getaway from Delhi.

Distance: 45 kms from Chandigarh

Kasauli

Home to many notable personalities such as writer Khushwant Singh, this quaint town in Himachal is a perfect getaway. Visit the highest point of Kasauli, known as the Monkey Point, from where the view of the pristine Sutlej river and neighbouring Shivalik hills is jawdropping. The aerial view of Chandigarh from this point must not be missed. Nahri Temple, Christ Church and Lovers’ Lane are other popular attractions here.

Distance: 57.1 kms from Chandigarh

Parwanoo

Famous for its cable-car-ride called Timber Trail, Parwanoo is a small hill station in the Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. The town is also home to vast fruit orchards and is also known for its range of fruit products like jams, jellies, and marmalades.

Distance: 36 kms from Chandigarh

Kufri

A resort hill station in the Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh, this yet unexplored town has temples and scenic views of the Shivalik hills to offer. There are a variety of touristic activities such as skiing, trekking and horse riding. Major attraction of this town is the quiet and serene environment that is ideal for a meditative experience.

Distance: 127.3 kms from Chandigarh

Narkanda

Mountain cravings satisfied by this quaint town. Picture Credits: Unsplash

Narkanda is another unexplored hill station near Chandigarh offering panoramic views of the Great Himalayas. This hill station is located beyond Shimla and Kufri, hence, good amount of snow is seen here and is also a centre for snow-sports. The people visiting Narkanda are usually adventure seekers or explorers. The town is also home to the famous Tannu Jabar Lake and a number of apple orchards.

Distance: 174 kms from Chandigarh

Each of these places can be visited within a weekend’s time and can also serve as perfect getaway with family. The picturesque Himalayan view can never fail to impress!